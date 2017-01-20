Search

Dagenham & Redbridge takeover moves a step closer as Glyn Hopkin consortium gets backing of full and life members

15:48 20 January 2017

The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers issued a statement on Friday giving an update regarding the takeover

Dagenham & Redbridge have confirmed the Glyn Hopkin-led consortium received the ‘overwhelming approval’ of the club’s full and life members during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday night.

Hopkin is heading a four-strong group, along with current directors Dave Ward and Dave Bennett and managing director Steve Thompson, that are offering to invest a total of £1.3m.

On Friday, Daggers issued an update on the takeover, which confirmed that the group’s offer had been approved, and also outlined the consortium’s plans for the club.

The statement read: “After a period of several months the Club is pleased to be able to announce that a proposal by a consortium of existing Directors to invest a total of £1.3m into the club was overwhelmingly accepted by the full and life members.

“The 10th Annual General Meeting of Dagenham & Redbridge Football Club Ltd held on Wednesday evening heard from lead investor, Glyn Hopkin, on his ideas for building on the success of the club over the past 20 years, on improvements to facilities and in driving up revenue.

“Whilst acknowledging the successes, he recognised the need for investment which in turn would hopefully bring further success on the pitch.

“Glyn will bring his considerable business expertise gained as a very successful local and regional motor trader to bear on the club.

“Plans are already in place to recruit a new commercial manager.

“The new board of directors will include a non-executive chair, Mr Paul Gwinn JP, consortium members Dave Bennett, Glyn Hopkin, Stephen Thompson MBE and David Ward plus a representative of the existing members who, under this proposal, will retain 26 per cent of the shares in the holding company of the club.

“It was also announced that the investment negates any short term requirement to sell players as has happened in the past and allows the manager to plan more long-term.

“It was noted that the process set in action on Wednesday will take some months to complete, but both Paul Gwinn and Glyn Hopkin welcomed the strong support shown at the meeting and expressed the wish to engage with all sections of the club and supporters to achieve the one main goal of a sustainable club, delivering success on and off the pitch.”

