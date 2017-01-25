Search

Dagenham & Redbridge release Magnus Okuonghae after opting not to renew his contract

13:30 25 January 2017

Magnus Okuonghae has left Dagenham & Redbridge after his contract expired earlier this month (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers’ defender’s contract expired earlier this month

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge will not be extending defender Magnus Okuonghae’s contract after his short-term deal expired earlier this month.

The 30-year-old rejoined Daggers for a second spell in November, agreeing a contract until January 2 to help alleviate a shortage of centre-backs, but it is understood he will not be extending his stay at Victoria Road.

Okuonghae did not enjoy the best of debuts as the Essex club lost 4-1 at home to Barrow in the National League and Daggers did not keep a clean sheet in any of the five matches he played in.

The former Luton Town man last featured in the 3-2 loss at Braintree Town on Boxing Day, where he came off with a nasty cut to his head late on after being brought on as a substitute.

Since then, Daggers have welcomed Craig Robson back from injury and signed Shaun Donnellan on loan from West Bromwich Albion for three months, by which time they are hoping Luke Pennell will have returned.

So while there is, at the time of writing, no official confirmation from the club on Okuonghae’s departure, it comes as little surprise that they have not renewed the centre-back’s contract.

Keywords: National League Braintree Town Luton Town

