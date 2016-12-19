Search

Dagenham & Redbridge ratings: Daggers serve up a Christmas cracker, but defence gifted Solihull Moors goals

09:30 19 December 2016

Oliver Hawkins scores the third goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Oliver Hawkins scores the third goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ned Keating provides player ratings following the 4-4 National League draw at home to Solihull Moors

George Carline of Solihull Moors and Josh Staunton of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Sorry for the cliché, but in their final game before December 25 which yielded eight goals, Dagenham & Redbridge served up a Christmas cracker in a 4-4 draw with Solihull Moors.

After the opening 25 minutes, it looked like the hosts deserved coal as their presents this year after Harry White, Omari Sterling-James and Jack Byrne all netted for Moors.

That may have prompted one or two Daggers fans to head for the exit, but come all ye faithful back to Victoria Road, for Scott Doe and Tyrique Hyde struck before half-time to give hope of a comeback.

The Essex club, though, gifted Moors and Sterling-James a second soon after the restart and the thought of a Christmas miracle looked bleak at best.

Corey Whitely scores the fourth goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Late on, Oliver Hawkins lit up Victoria Road with a well-deserved goal before an even later Corey Whitely strike gave the home fans the present of a point.

Elliot Justham (6) – Two long-range efforts he could have done very little about, but should have done better than palming White’s initial shot back into the path of Byrne.

Joe Widdowson (4) – Red-faced, and not because of the cold weather. Should have cleared his lines in the build-up to Solihull’s third, but was instead bundled off the ball by George Carline, and as for the fourth, it’s inexcusable to throw the ball directly to the opposition.

Scott Doe (5) – Goal aside, a terrible afternoon at the back for the skipper, who was guilty of failing to close down both White and Sterling-James for their long-range efforts.

Josh Staunton (5) – Looked very shaky early on, producing some wayward clearances and passes, and his positioning for the fourth was questionable at best.

Frankie Raymond (5) – Seems to be lacking confidence as too often his touch was poor, which either saw the ball go out of play or put Daggers under pressure.

Andre Boucaud (5) – Another to struggle, but is desperately missing Matt Robinson alongside him. Mentioned last season how the Trinidad & Tobago international needs a ‘thrasher’ next to him, someone willing to do the dirty work, and that’s proven true again since Robinson has been injured.

Tyrique Hyde (6) – Took his goal extremely well and was full of energy. Difficult to criticise a 17-year-old for his positioning and though it wasn’t great at times, that will come with age.

Corey Whitely (7) – Great composure to net the equaliser late on, but his crossing in the first half was poor. Having said that, at least he was crossing, something which Daggers haven’t done enough of at home in recent weeks.

Luke Guttridge (5) – Aside from the final 10 minutes where he teed up Whitely stylishly, had a fairly anonymous afternoon and spent most of the time sulking either about a refereeing decision or a stray pass from a team mate. And don’t get me started about the attempted half-volley lob from 30 yards with the score 4-4.

Jordan Maguire-Drew (6) – Started brightly, whipping crosses in from the left, but faded badly and ended up taking too long to cross, allowing Solihull the chance to set themselves up to cope with the ball in.

Oliver Hawkins (8) – Two assists and a goal, not bad for a man who looked isolated for much of the game and also had to deal with referee Neil Hair taking a disliking to him from the off. The kind of performance that would have pleased any watching scout.

Subs:

Paul Benson for Maguire-Drew 71 (5) – Struggling to remember if he had any touch of the ball in a dangerous position.

Scott Heard for Hyde 74 (6) – As energetic as usual, but had little time to make the impact he would have wanted.

