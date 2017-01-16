Dagenham & Redbridge player ratings: The team of the season so far

Ned Keating provides player ratings for the National League campaign to date

With no game to review this week, what better time to consider Dagenham & Redbridge’s National League team of the season so far than now?

Average ratings from the league season have been compiled, with players having appeared in more than 10 games available for selection.

The 4-2-3-1 formation utilised by Daggers boss John Still this season has been applied here, given the squad have been performing quite well with it.

Goalkeeper: Elliot Justham (28 appearances, average rating 6.77) – A shoe-in, though that is because he is the only keeper to have featured for Daggers so far in the league. His display at North Ferriby United looked like he was getting back to the heights of earlier in the season after a few shaky weeks. Has proven to be dependable, but sometimes his kicking leaves a lot to be desired.

Right-back: Josh Staunton (26 apps, 6.56) – Has appeared at centre-back too, but for balance in this squad, plays at right-back. Like any youngster, there will be downs as well as ups, but always dusts himself down after a disappointment. Impressed by his conduct off the pitch too and looks to be a captain in waiting.

Centre-back: Scott Doe (24 apps, 6.50) – I can’t be the only one left hoping for more from the skipper after a year away. Has turned in some good displays and has been a vocal leader, but yet to be fully convinced he is the ‘Doey’ of old that was such a rock at the back for Daggers.

Centre-back Craig Robson (12 apps, 7.00) – His presence at the back was sorely missed from the end of October through to his return at North Ferriby earlier this month. Not afraid to run with the ball out of defence, and his range of passing isn’t too bad either. Looks to be a good reader of the game and could be key to Daggers’ title hopes.

Left-back: Frankie Raymond (23 apps, 6.55) – Has also appeared in central midfield, but slots in at left-back owing to a better average rating than Joe Widdowson. His early performances at full-back surprised many given he has rarely played there since joining Daggers, though did do so previously for Eastbourne Borough. Like the results before Christmas, though, the 24-year-old struggled for consistency a little and needs displays to pick up if he is to remain a first-team fixture.

Central midfield: Matt Robinson (19 apps, 6.79) – Probably nicknamed ‘Flash’ by Andre Boucaud as he does the hard work so the Trinidad & Tobago international doesn’t have too. His work rate in midfield has allowed Boucaud the time and space to dictate the tempo, and without the currently injured former Luton Town youngster, the 32-year-old has looked a little lost.

Central midfield: Andre Boucaud (21 apps, 6.98) – Vast improvement from last season, though seems to have slipped a little without Robinson alongside him. So calm and composed in the early part of the season, helping Daggers dominate matches, he has struggled without an out-and-out thrasher alongside him. Will no doubt improve once Robinson returns.

Right-wing: Corey Whitely (23 apps, 6.82) – Perhaps better utilised through the middle, but for the purpose of this team operates on the flank. Such a dangerous runner with the ball, the 25-year-old can have many defences in this league running scared. Has looked a class act regularly, but there are times too when he has been anonymous in a match.

Attacking midfielder: Luke Guttridge (17 apps, 6.82) – Marmite would probably be the best way to describe the 34-year-old. Love him or loathe him, the playmaker is someone you would want in your team when he is at his best. Gnarly and in your face, he’s the kind of player you need in your squad is you are to get over the line in a promotion battle. The one thing I would say, though, is that he needs to stop sulking when things aren’t going his way.

Left-wing: Fejiri Okenabirhie (19 apps, 7.20) – Has been a huge miss the past few months and the only out-and-out winger the squad currently possesses. What has impressed me most is his willingness to keep trying things. Last year, the wingers often looked scared to try something again after messing up the first time, but not the former Harrow Borough man. No coincidence the goals have dried up a little for Oliver Hawkins since Okenabirhie suffered an injury at the end of October.

Striker: Oliver Hawkins (26 apps, 7.27) – Far and away the best player for Daggers this season, with his goals a large part of that. Such a difference in the player from the second half of last season and the target man is thriving under the added responsibility of playing as a lone forward. If he goes this month, chances are so do Daggers hopes of winning promotion. An integral part of the squad.