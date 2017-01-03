Dagenham & Redbridge player ratings: Joe Widdowson excels as Daggers crush Braintree Town

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the third goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Ned Keating provides player ratings following the 3-0 National League win at home to Braintree Town

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge tries to get his shot away under pressure from Jack Midson of Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge tries to get his shot away under pressure from Jack Midson of Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge will be hoping all games in 2017 are as easy as their first after cruising to a 3-0 success over Braintree Town.

Goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew, Luke Guttridge and Corey Whitely saw Daggers past a toothless Iron side who had winger Reece Hall-Johnson sent off in the first half.

The win also saw the Victoria Road side end their waits for a home win and a clean sheet.

Joe Widdowson was rightly named man of the match for his efforts, but there were some other telling contributions from across the pitch.

Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge made his return after nearly two months out against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge made his return after nearly two months out against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Elliot Justham (7) – Might as well just spray his kit with a bit of deodorant to make it smell nice and use it again on Saturday. Had the grand total of nothing to do all game, bar fielding a few back passes from team-mates and collecting a one cross in the 89th minute. Did mean he kept a first clean sheet in six matches, though.

Sam Ling (7.5) – On the rare occasion (and it was just the one) he was forced to defend near his own box, calmly found a good solution which led to a counter-attack and almost another goal.

Josh Staunton (7) – Was perhaps easier than he expected alongside another new centre-back partner, but was calm and composed when needed at the back.

Shaun Donnellan (7.5) – Will probably hope all games are as easy and comfortable as his debut after joining on loan from West Bromwich Albion. Good to see he enjoys running with from defence too and not afraid to have a shot.

Joe Widdowson (8.5) – Like Ling, was so untested in defence, it meant he could play almost as a wing-back. His run for the first goal was superb while his cross in the build-up to the second wasn’t bad either. His leadership qualities were also needed to help marshal an inexperienced back four.

Andre Boucaud (7) – Still giving the ball away in costly positions, but did well to recover it back quickly when he did.

Frankie Raymond (7.5) – A vastly improved display on recent weeks and some of his passes into the wide areas were delightful.

Jordan Maguire-Drew (7.5) – Got the opener, but probably did not have as much of an impact on proceedings as he would have liked. It’s believed his loan deal is close to being extended until the end of the season.

Luke Guttridge (8) – At home, I have a poster for the film ‘The Outlaw’, which describes its star Jane Russell as ‘mean, moody, magnificent’. The same could be said of the ex-Luton Town midfielder against Braintree as he looked back to his early season best. His intricate passing in the final third in particular stood out.

Corey Whitely (8) – Missed a great chance to open the scoring early in the first half, but more than made up for it by turning in a display that would have had any watching scouts take note. The back heel in the build-up to the first goal was probably the highlight, trumping the goal.

Oliver Hawkins (7.5) – As has often been the case in recent games was manhandled by the opposition defence and the referee opted to do nothing about it. Despite that, was still able to provide a delightful flick-on for Guttridge’s goal.

Subs:

Scott Heard for Ling 73 (7) – Helped Daggers see the game out and looked more confident than he has in recent weeks.

Fejiri Okenabirhie for Guttridge 81 – Not enough time to make an impact, but great to see him back after spell on sidelines.

Paul Benson for Hawkins 87.