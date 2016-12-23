Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Tyrique Hyde seeks another starting role at Braintree Town

After making first league start of his career, Daggers’ teenage midfielder is craving more opportunities

After making his first league start for Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday, teenager Tyrique Hyde is desperate to keep hold of his spot for the trip to Braintree Town on Boxing Day.

Hyde was handed his chance because of a spate of injuries in midfield, while Frankie Raymond reverted to a left-back role.

And the 17-year-old took his chance, lasting 74 minutes in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Solihull Moors and crowning his first league start with his first goal for Daggers, netting the Essex club’s second on the day.

But now he has his first league start under his belt, Hyde hopes he has done enough to impress Daggers boss John Still and keep hold of his starting berth for the trip to Cressing Road.

“I’m grateful for the chances and learning every day. I’m getting better and better, getting the information from the coaches and the players and will see where it takes me,” he said.

“It was an exciting game to play in and I enjoyed it a lot. It wasn’t the result we were looking for, but the boys showed great character to come back and get the draw.

“When I came off, I was hoping the team would go on to win the game and get the three points. I was excited and it was nerve-wracking to watch.”

Hyde was the least experienced central midfielder in action on Saturday, lining up alongside Luke Guttridge and Andre Boucaud.

But despite that duo having made over 600 Football League appearances between them, it was the young Hyde who caught the eye the most.

Though there were times when he was out of position, the teenage midfielder was a more than willing runner for the likes of Oliver Hawkins and Corey Whitely to make use of.

And Hyde said his promising display against Solihull was down to having both Guttridge and Boucaud with him in midfield, despite the pair struggling to make much of an impact.

“They are two great players and great guys who helped me on the pitch, but help me each day in training too,” added the son of Daggers academy boss Micah.

“They helped me out on the pitch against Solihull, so I’m just grateful for that.”