Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Tyrique Hyde pleased to get first goal for club against Solihull Moors

Tyrique Hyde is congratulated after scoring the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers teenager netted second goal for hosts in 4-4 National League draw with Moors

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tyrique Hyde scored the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Tyrique Hyde scored the second goal for Dagenham & Redbridge against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Tyrique Hyde says it was a proud moment to score his first goal for the club on Saturday, but would have liked a win to have gone with it.

The teenager scored Daggers’ second goal against Solihull Moors in a thrilling National League encounter that ended 4-4 at Victoria Road.

Hyde’s goal came with four minutes left in the first half as he coolly slotted home from just inside the area, and though there were plenty of Moors defenders around him, the midfielder admitted it felt like he had enough time to pick his spot.

“The world seemed to stop! After the first touch, it seemed I had a lot of time to slot the ball away,” said the son of former Watford player and Jamaica international Micah.

“It was nice to score in front of the Traditional Builders Stand because my family were in it and so were the youth team.

“Without the boys and my family, I wouldn’t be here, so I was glad to score in front of them.”

The goal capped a wonderful afternoon for the young Hyde, who was also making his first league start.

And the 17-year-old admits there was a mix of emotions when he was told he would be starting against Solihull.

“I found out on Friday I would be starting, so I was a bit nervous,” revealed Hyde.

“It was mixed emotions to be fair, I was nervous and excited all at the same time.

“I went out there, just tried to play my game and the goal was a bonus.”