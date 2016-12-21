Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Tyrique Hyde believes first-half goals were vital in draw with Solihull Moors

Tyrique Hyde of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates his goal against Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers struck twice before the break to ensure they only went in a goal behind, despite trailing 3-0 at one stage

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tyrique Hyde says it was important Dagenham & Redbridge pulled two goals back before half-time in their 4-4 National League draw with Solihull Moors.

Daggers were three goals down inside 25 minutes, but strikes from Scott Doe and Hyde saw the visitors go into the break only a goal behind.

However, Moors extended their lead just three minutes into the second half, before Oliver Hawkins and Corey Whitely found the net for Daggers late on to earn a draw.

And while those two late strikes proved all important, Hyde knows the first-half strikes from the skipper and him were just as crucial.

“I don’t feel we deserved to be 3-0 down, but we were and it was about finding out feet again and playing how we play,” said the teenager.

“When we found the intensity and the urgency we needed to score the two goals quickly, we went into half-time hoping to go back out and win the game, but it wasn’t to be.”

Having done so well to fight their way back into the match just before half-time, Daggers appeared to have betrayed it all by conceding a fourth just before the break.

And though Hyde knows conceding early in the second half was a blow, he praised the Victoria Road side for keeping calm under pressure.

“The goal hurt us, but we knew we had to keep playing to get back into the game,” added the midfielder.

“We had a few chances at the end to even go on and win the game, but that’s football and it wasn’t meant to be.”