Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Leo Donnellan urges club to keep hold of striker Oliver Hawkins

18:00 18 January 2017

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers forward has been the subject of interest from a trio of Championship clubs

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Leo Donnellan has stressed the importance of keeping hold of top scorer Oliver Hawkins if the club are to realise their National League promotion dreams.

Hawkins has struck 16 league goals for Daggers this season to fire them into the title race, but his form has also attracted the interest of several clubs in the Football League.

Last week, it was revealed Swindon Town had an offer turned down, while Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion were all reported to have enquired about the target man.

Daggers’ hopes of retaining Hawkins have received a boost, though, with Forest sacking manager Philippe Montanier and Ipswich signing striker Kieffer Moore from National League rivals Forest Green Rovers.

The Essex club are also believed to have slapped a £500,000 price tag on Hawkins in an effort to ward off any further bids, and Donnellan knows it is vital Daggers don’t sell their star man.

“It’s very important for the club to keep hold of Oliver, he brings goals and assists and his hold-up play and aerial threat is superb,” said the 18-year-old.

“Oliver has done extremely well this year but whatever happens, he deserves it.”

As for incomings, Daggers have been relatively quiet in the window so far, with Leo’s brother Shaun, 20, currently the only new face after joining on a three-month loan from West Bromwich Albion.

Winger Jake Howells, who played under Daggers boss John Still at Luton Town, is understood to have signed an 18-month deal with the Victoria Road side, though the move is yet to be officially confirmed.

However, the younger of the Donnellan brothers is confident that not too many other additions are needed, noting the squad is already good enough to challenge for the title.

“I think the squad is good and we do have enough at the minute to push for promotion,” added Leo.

“We’re looking to win the league and the squad is good enough to do that, but it’s up to the gaffer.

“If he wants to bring in a couple more players that he thinks will help the squad, then why not?”

Related articles

Keywords: Oliver Hawkins Football League National League Nottingham

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Donnellan: Daggers must keep hold of Hawkins

5 minutes ago Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward has been the subject of interest from a trio of Championship clubs

Donnellan learning fast on Daggers loan

16:00 Ned Keating
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Baggies centre-back says he has vast array of experienced players to acquire knowledge from at Daggers

NBA Global Games are a big hit again

15:30 Ned Keating at The O2 Arena
Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faied (right) and Indiana Pacers Kevin Seraphin (left) during the NBA Global Game at the O2 Arena, London (pic Adam Davy/PA)

London hosted its sixth regular season game last Thursday, which was another sell-out

West Ham’s Payet must be sold now so we can sign players who want to play for us

12:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham Columnist has little time for Dimitri Payet after he refused to play

School Sport: St Edwards pupils win Lee Valley athletics event

10:30
Pupils from Romford's St Edwards School at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre's 10th anniversary athletics competition (pic Taka Guoyue Wu)

Youngsters celebrate at venue’s 10th anniversary competition

Urchins win at Stortford

10:00
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jimmy McFarlane’s team see off National League South club in five-goal thriller

Trump tumbles out of Dafabet Masters

09:45
Judd Trump went out of the Dafabet Masters against Marco Fu (pic Tim Goode/PA)

Fluke helps Fu win deciding frame

Romford lose after Ryan sees red

08:42 Lee Power
Romford's Ryan Mallett saw red at Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Brentwood 2 Romford 1

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Anderson, Christie, Haye help raise awareness of Prostate Cancer

Viv Anderson is part of Prostate UK's Stronger Knowing More campaign (pic Dennis Morris assisted by Bolade Banjo)

West Ham skipper looks to move on after Payet mutiny

West Ham United's Mark Noble

Trump tumbles out of Dafabet Masters

Judd Trump went out of the Dafabet Masters against Marco Fu (pic Tim Goode/PA)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now