Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Andre Boucaud suffers two losses with Trindidad & Tobago

18:00 11 January 2017

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers veteran sees hopes of reaching 2017 Gold Cup end

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Andre Boucaud endured a difficult week with Trinidad & Tobago as they were eliminated from qualification for this summer’s Gold Cup.

The Soca Warriors were involved in a three-team group to decide fifth place in the Caribbean Cup.

The victors would then progress to a play-off with the fifth-placed team from the Copa Centroamericana for the final Gold Cup berth.

Also in the group were Haiti and Suriname, but Trinidad enjoyed home advantage with all matches taking place at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Boucaud started the first match against Suriname on the bench last Wednesday, but was brought on for the final 11 minutes with his country 1-0 down after Guno Kwasie had scored.

Tyrone Charles levelled for the Soca Warriors with eight minutes remaining to take the tie to extra time, but Ivanildo Rozenblad struck the winner in 110th minute as Suriname won 2-1.

Boucaud played the entire match against Haiti on Sunday, but Trinidad lost 4-3 after extra-time despite a hat-trick for Sheldon Winchester.

The 32-year-old will now return to Daggers and will hope to feature at home to Bromley on January 21.

Keywords: Andre Boucaud Trinidad

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

West Ham’s Clyde: One of the Best as well as a black pioneer

19:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Former West Ham United player Clyde Best

Our West Ham Correspondent Dave Evans met up with Clyde Best

London Raiders exit for Chittock

18:59
Bailey Chittock celebrates a goal for London Raiders (pic John Scott)

Club announce teenage forward’s departure

Dagenham & Redbridge midfielder Andre Boucaud suffers two losses with Trindidad & Tobago

18:00
Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers veteran sees hopes of reaching 2017 Gold Cup end

McFarlane hails Hornchurch comeback

17:30 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins boss delighted with response to second goal and full of praise for spirit of in-form team

Murphy pleased with Upminster win

16:00 Lee Power
Action from the London Three North East clash between Upminster and Ilford Wanderers (pic: Colin Brown)

Hall Lane club get better of Ilford

Brentwood boys earn Broncos deals

15:00
Brentwood's Jacob Smith, Charlie Watts, Caley Gray, Rory Gray, Tyler Tomlinson, Rian Horsman, Luca Valentini and Owen Dew have all been given scholarships by London Broncos

Magnificent seven land scholarship contracts

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

13:00 Lee Power
London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)

Defenceman hails four-point haul

Allen: Global Games will be a highlight

13:00 Ned Keating
Lavoy Allen of the Indiana Pacers (pic: Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets host Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on Thursday

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)

Hornchurch hit back to Bury rivals

Ross Wall celebrates his goal for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Raiders complete double over Devils

London Raiders goalie Euan King takes a breather (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now