Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still in for former Luton Town midfielder Jake Howells

10:30 09 January 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss managed Howells, who was released by Eastleigh last week, at Hatters

Dagenham & Redbridge are close to agreeing terms with midfielder Jake Howells following his release from National League rivals Eastleigh last week.

Howells left League Two side Luton Town, where he was previously managed by John Still, in the summer before moving to the Spitfires.

Despite making 15 appearances in all competitions and scoring one goal, the 25-year-old ended his stay at the Silverlake Stadium by mutual consent last week.

It appears he won’t be without a club for long, though, as Daggers are believed to be close to signing Howells on an 18-month contract.

With the deal expected to be confirmed at some point later this week, the left-sided player, who can also play in defence, is expected to compete for the wide berths along with Fejiri Okenabirhie, Jordan-Maguire-Drew and Corey Whitely.

Howells scored the first goal of Still’s reign at the Hatters, netting in a 1-0 Conference win at Stockport County back in March 2013 and will hope to get on the scoresheet as swiftly with Daggers.

Keywords: John Still Corey Whitely National League Jordan Luton Town

