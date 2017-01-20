Search

Dagenham & Redbridge keeper Elliot Justham says ‘sandwich’ chant does not bother him one bit

18:00 20 January 2017

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers stopper hit headlines after chant from Forest Green Rovers fans went viral in October

Dagenham & Redbridge keeper Elliot Justham has become a well-known name this season, and not just because he has kept a joint-high 13 clean sheets in the National League.

Back in October, the stopper was told by the Forest Green Rovers faithful that he ‘was just a substandard Tesco’s sandwich’, or words to that effect.

A post on Twitter referring to that chant has since been retweeted nearly 9,000 times, while fans of other clubs have since used it to tease the 26-year-old.

Justham, however, says it is nothing new to him having heard it for most of his career, and for much of his life for that matter.

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Scott Doe is available for the first time since being sent off for two yellow cards at Braintree Town on Boxing Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge captain Scott Doe is available for the first time since being sent off for two yellow cards at Braintree Town on Boxing Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

“I’ve had it since I was at school! I don’t know who invented it, I’m sure a few kids in year nine probably started it,” he said.

“If it makes the fans laugh, then great, but I don’t take any notice of it.

“As the fans have probably seen, I don’t care what’s being said to me, good or bad, so I just play the game. If it makes the fans laugh in the stands, all good for them.”

Justham may well hear that infamous chant again on Saturday when Daggers host Bromley in the National League.

The Essex club will be boosted by the return of skipper Scott Doe, who missed the last two games through suspension.

And Justham is fully aware how much of a lift Doe’s return will be to the team, even if they have kept consecutive clean sheets during the of the experienced centre-back for the games against Braintree Town and North Ferriby United.

“He’s the captain, so everyone respects him highly, including what he does on the field,” added the Daggers custodian.

“It’s a boost to have ‘Doey’ back from his ban and I’m sure he’ll play against Bromley.”

Doe’s return does, however, mean there is likely to be another change in centre-back pairings.

Already this season, Daggers have used eight different combinations in central defence, with top scorer Oliver Hawkins having to drop in there on two occasions.

But Justham says that has little effect on how Daggers defend, noting that whoever does come in is of a high calibre.

“I know them all well, we all train together and they are all good enough to do the job,” he added.

“There’s no preference for me as to who plays there and I’m sure whoever does against Bromley will be looking for a clean sheet as much as me.”

Justham will also be chasing a third clean sheet in a row this weekend, something he has not managed all season.

The last Daggers stopper to achieve that was Liam O’Brien in March 2016 during last season’s relegation campaign.

