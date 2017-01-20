Dagenham & Redbridge have more than enough to cope with old boys against Bromley, says assistant manager Darren Currie

Daggers coach confident of dealing with Ravens’ threats

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Darren Currie says the Essex club have worked on plans to keep some of Bromley’s more talented players quite ahead of the National League clash on Saturday.

Daggers welcome the Ravens to Victoria Road this weekend, with the likes of Blair Turgott and George Porter set for a return to their old stamping ground.

The pair have been in good form for Neil Smith’s men this season, but Currie is confident Daggers will cope with their threat this weekend.

“There are one or two bits we’ve done in match preparation for Saturday with the pace Bromley have down the wings, but it’s also about what we do,” he said.

“We’ve certainly shown signs in the last two games that we’re getting back to our best with our attacking play and keeping the two clean sheets, which requires everyone pulling their weight.

“We don’t take anyone lightly, but a lot of the focus has been on ourselves.”

Daggers will no doubt have been lifted for the clash by keeping hold of in-demand striker Oliver Hawkins for another week.

The Essex club’s top scorer was subject to interest from Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, but it is believed that has now cooled.

It looks increasingly likely, then, that Hawkins will remain a Daggers player until the end of the season, and Currie knows how much of a boost that will be to the club’s hopes of winning promotion.

“It’s key we keep these players.” He added. “It’s great they are getting interest as they means they are playing well, which is good for us, so I’ll encourage the interest, but holding on to them is going to be crucial.

“If we can keep this group together, we feel we’re on for a good season and we’ll give ourselves a good chance of doing that.”