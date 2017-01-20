Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge have more than enough to cope with old boys against Bromley, says assistant manager Darren Currie

15:46 20 January 2017

Bromley winger Blair Turgott in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Bromley winger Blair Turgott in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO c/o 27 Plaiters Way, Braintree, Essex, CM7 3LR - Editorial Use ONLY - FA Premier League and Football Leagu

Daggers coach confident of dealing with Ravens’ threats

Comment
Bromley forward George Porter in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)Bromley forward George Porter in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Darren Currie says the Essex club have worked on plans to keep some of Bromley’s more talented players quite ahead of the National League clash on Saturday.

Daggers welcome the Ravens to Victoria Road this weekend, with the likes of Blair Turgott and George Porter set for a return to their old stamping ground.

The pair have been in good form for Neil Smith’s men this season, but Currie is confident Daggers will cope with their threat this weekend.

“There are one or two bits we’ve done in match preparation for Saturday with the pace Bromley have down the wings, but it’s also about what we do,” he said.

“We’ve certainly shown signs in the last two games that we’re getting back to our best with our attacking play and keeping the two clean sheets, which requires everyone pulling their weight.

“We don’t take anyone lightly, but a lot of the focus has been on ourselves.”

Daggers will no doubt have been lifted for the clash by keeping hold of in-demand striker Oliver Hawkins for another week.

The Essex club’s top scorer was subject to interest from Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest, but it is believed that has now cooled.

It looks increasingly likely, then, that Hawkins will remain a Daggers player until the end of the season, and Currie knows how much of a boost that will be to the club’s hopes of winning promotion.

“It’s key we keep these players.” He added. “It’s great they are getting interest as they means they are playing well, which is good for us, so I’ll encourage the interest, but holding on to them is going to be crucial.

“If we can keep this group together, we feel we’re on for a good season and we’ll give ourselves a good chance of doing that.”

Related articles

Keywords: Darren Currie Oliver Hawkins National League Nottingham

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Justham: Chant does not bother me one bit

49 minutes ago Ned Keating
Elliot Justham of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers stopper hit headlines after chant from Forest Green Rovers fans went viral in October

Davis looks for London Raiders rewards

17:00 Lee Power
London Raiders captain Tom Davis gives Marek Nahlik support (pic John Scott)

Captain hopes to pick up points at Invicta

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

16:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).

Shenfield High School student, who plays for Barking in the Essex Senior League, will play for his country on January 28

Hopkin consortium approved by full and life members

15:48 Ned Keating
The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers issued a statement on Friday giving an update regarding the takeover

Currie: Daggers have more than enough to cope with old boys

15:46 Ned Keating
Bromley winger Blair Turgott in action for Dagenham & Redbridge earlier in his career (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO)

Daggers coach confident of dealing with Ravens’ threats

London Raiders bring in youngster Burnett

15:18
Young defenceman Callum Burnett (black shirt) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

GB junior defenceman added to roster

Hornchurch expect hard test at Tilbury

15:00 Lee Power
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane looks on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McFarlane hopes Urchins can maintain good form

Toolis is second best at Pentathlon GB event

14:30
Tom Toolis (right) with other members of the GB Modern Pentathlon squad (pic claregreenphotography.com)

Former Coopers pupil is runner-up to rival Curry

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Emerson Park are cup kings

Emerson Park's year sevens lift the Havering Cup (pic: Ellie Hoskins)

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

London Raiders bring in youngster Burnett

Young defenceman Callum Burnett (black shirt) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now