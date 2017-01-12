Search

Dagenham & Redbridge forward Chris Assombalonga moves to Billericay Town

10:00 12 January 2017

Christian Assombalonga celebrates what proved to be his only goal for Dagenham & Redbridge, which came at Guiseley in August (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers attacker makes short switch to Blues

Dagenham & Redbridge forward Chris Assombalonga has agreed a deal to join Ryman Premier outfit Billericay Town on a permanent transfer.

Assombalonga was recalled from a loan spell with National League South outfit St Albans City yesterday, prompting speculation he would be on the move.

The 26-year-old only moved to Daggers in the summer from Waltham Abbey after scoring 31 goals for the Ryman North club, but has agreed to join the Blues after just six months at Victoria Road.

Billericay owner Glenn Tamplin, who had previously been interested in owning Daggers, took to social media earlier in the week announcing his side were close to signing a striker from a club in the top three in the National League.

Though Daggers actually sit fourth, it has since been confirmed that Tamplin’s post was referring to Assombalonga, with Billericay confirming the deal on Thursday morning.

During his time with Daggers, Assombalonga made just three league starts, scoring once at Guiseley in August, and had also been loaned to Whitehawk.

Keywords: National League Billericay Town

