Dagenham & Redbridge forced into changes for visit of Braintree Town

07:00 02 January 2017

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers must do without skipper Scott Doe and Andre Boucaud against Iron

Dagenham & Redbridge will be forced into at least two changes for the return fixture against Braintree Town in the National League tonight.

Skipper Scott Doe was sent off at the Iron last Monday so will miss tonight’s game, while midfielder Andre Boucaud has flown out for international duty with Trinidad & Tobago.

Doe’s absence could be a difficult one to fill with Magnus Okuonghae suffering a nasty cut to his eye last time out.

Should Okuonghae not be passed fit to start, it is likely Oliver Hawkins will drop into defence, with Paul Benson coming in up top.

As for Boucaud, it seems likely that Scott Heard will be given the nod to start alongside Frankie Raymond.

Doubts remain too over the fitness of Luke Guttridge, which may see Tyrique Hyde continue in the hole.

Elliot Justham, too, could be another to make way having conceded 18 goals in his last five league games, with Mark Cousins his possible replacement.

Elsewhere, it looks set to be a case of as you were with Sam Ling, Josh Staunton and Joe Widdowson completing the defence, while Jordan Maguire-Drew and Corey Whitely will line up on the flanks.

There is an outside chance to both Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson could be passed fit to make the bench.

However, Curtley Williams (knee), Matt Robinson (broken leg), Luke Howell (knee) and Luke Pennell (ACL) will all definitely miss out.

Probable XI: Justham; Ling, Staunton, Okuonghae, Widdowson; Heard, Raymond; Maguire-Drew, Hyde, Whitely; Hawkins

