Dagenham & Redbridge extend Sam Ling’s contract until the end of the season

Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers defender’s previous deal expired out last month

Dagenham & Redbridge have extended defender Sam Ling’s contract until the end of the current season.

The former Leyton Orient youth team captain initially moved to Victoria Road in September, agreeing a short-term contract until the end of 2016.

Though the deal was only officially confirmed by the club on Wednesday, it had been expected after Ling started Daggers’ first game of 2017 on Monday night.

And boss John Still was delighted to keep hold of the 19-year-old until the end of the season, especially with no set return date from injury for fellow right-back Curtley Williams.

“I am delighted that Sam has signed until the end of the season,” Still told the club website.

“He has had a few injuries this season unfortunately which has hampered him from playing regularly.

“Sam is a young lad that we like and he has done really well when he has played, so we are all happy that he is with us until the end of the season.”

Ling himself only last week said he hoped he had done enough to earn a new deal having made eight appearances in all competitions and his wish has now been granted.