Dagenham & Redbridge extend Jordan Maguire-Drew loan from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season

18:53 12 January 2017

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the opening goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Winger has made his presence felt since moving to Daggers in the summer

Dagenham & Redbridge have extended the loan deal of Jordan Maguire-Drew from Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.

The teenage winger initially moved to Daggers on a six-month loan from the Seagulls in July, but has become a key player for John Still’s men this season.

Maguire-Drew has racked up 30 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists, so it is little wonder why the Essex club were keen to keep him until the end of the season.

Ahead of the Braintree Town match earlier this month, boss John Still revealed to BT Sport that discussions were at an advanced stage with Brighton to extend the deal, and now the move has been confirmed.

Maguire-Drew will continue to compete for the loan berths with Fejiri Okenabirhie, who has recently returned from injury, and Corey Whitely, who is the subject of transfer speculation.

The trio may soon find themselves vying to start with former Luton Town midfielder Jake Howells, with his move to Daggers now set to be finalised early next week.

