Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Joe Widdowson was magnificent against Braintree Town, says assistant manager Darren Currie

09:30 03 January 2017

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers defender played a part in first two goals against Iron, and also marshalled young back four effortlessly

Comment
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Darren Currie praised the performance of left-back Joe Widdowson after a scintillating display in the 3-0 win at home to Braintree Town.

With skipper Scott Doe absent, the 27-year-old Widdowson was the by far the most experienced member of the back four, with the other three combining for a total age of just 60.

The former West Ham United youngster was rarely troubled in defence, but it was his attacking display which caught the eye.

Widdowson provided the assist for Jordan Maguire-Drew for the opener, while he also crossed the ball for Oliver Hawkins to head into the path of Luke Guttridge for the second, while Corey Whitely later added a third.

The display from the left-back rightly saw him named man of the match, but Currie jokingly said Widdowson was still disappointed with one aspect of his display.

“Joe is gutted that Jordan has nicked the goal off of him!” laughed the Daggers assistant.

“Joe was outstanding and had a very good game, both defensively and in his contribution going forward.

“We had a young back four and Joe was the old head, but I thought everyone did well.”

One of those young heads was Shaun Donnellan, who only joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion three hours before kick-off.

The 20-year-old, who is the brother of Daggers midfielder Leo, looked calm and composed in defence, while he also went close to a debut goal at the other end.

And Currie is expecting big things from the centre-back, who has joined on a three-month deal.

“We’ve seen Shaun when he’s been at West Brom and we have friends up there who speak very highly of him who think he’s very promising and one for their future,” he added.

“We knew Shaun is a good athlete, a good size and as you saw against Braintree, he’s very composed on the ball, makes good choices and is good in the air.

“He will certainly add to the competition for places, along with Scott Doe, Magnus Okuonghae and Craig Robson, who was back on the bench.

“It will give John, Ian and myself some nice headaches because there is competition for places.”

Related articles

Keywords: Corey Whitely Scott Doe Jordan Maguire-Drew Luke Guttridge Joe Widdowson Darren Currie Oliver Hawkins Braintree Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Daggers extend Ling’s contract

Yesterday, 17:28 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers defender’s previous deal expired out last month

Martin more than happy with squad after December

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Romford manager Paul Martin and assistant Mark Lord (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Boro chalked up four wins before the end of 2016 to give themselves eight-point cushion over bottom three

Currie expects offers for players in January

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge walks to the bench after being replaced against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

At least two Daggers players are understood to be attracting interest from Football League clubs

Widdowson pleased to begin New Year with a win

Yesterday, 12:00 Ned Keating
Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers left-back discusses beating Iron, Jordan Maguire-Drew tapping in on the goal line and loanee’s statistics

Hornchurch run ends; farewell Arthur

Yesterday, 11:14
Leon McKenzie of Hornchurch remonstrates with David Cowley of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

Yesterday, 09:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist says that something must be done to help refs after Mike Dean horror show

McKenzie motivated to move Romford up the table

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Romford striker Chinedu McKenzie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Striker discusses Nick Reynolds and Boro’s last two results - a 3-1 win at Phoenix Sports and a 3-0 loss at Ware

Hornchurch run ended by Thurrock

Tue, 21:52
Junior Luke of Hornchurch tangles with James Goode of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Thurrock 2 Hornchurch 0

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Hornchurch run ended by Thurrock

Junior Luke of Hornchurch tangles with James Goode of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McKenzie motivated to move Romford up the table

Romford striker Chinedu McKenzie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers forced into changes

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now