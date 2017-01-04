Search

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Joe Widdowson pleased to begin New Year with victory over Braintree Town

12:00 04 January 2017

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers left-back discusses beating Iron, Jordan Maguire-Drew tapping in on the goal line and loanee’s statistics

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Joe Widdowson was delighted to kick off 2017 in style with a convincing 3-0 win over Braintree Town in the National League.

Goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew, Luke Guttridge and Corey Whitely eased Daggers past the Iron, who had Reece Hall-Johnson dismissed for a vicious foul on Frankie Raymond in the first half.

The win took Daggers to within six points of leaders Lincoln City, but for now Widdowson was just happy to start the New Year as the Essex club mean to go on.

“It was a good start to the calendar year for us, with the three goals and the clean sheet,” said the 27-year-old.

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the opening goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the opening goal against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

“We’ve conceded a few goals that we haven’t been pleased with of late, so it was good to get the clean sheet.”

Widdowson was named man of the match for his efforts against Braintree, grabbing an assist and playing a key ball forward in the build-up to the second goal.

However, the left-back’s assist was just inches away from being a goal as Maguire-Drew tapped in Widdowson’s cross-cum-shot on the line at the far post.

But the former West Ham United trainee says he does not begrudge the on-loan Brighton & Hove Albion winger his goal.

“I don’t mind about the goal, I’ll leave that to Jordan, I don’t do goals anyway!” added Widdowson.

“I’m happy for him to score and if it was going wide, it was good anticipation from him to get in on the back post.

“I had the opportunity to get forward and create a goal, which was good and that it was on the TV, it was even better.”

Maguire-Drew’s loan deal with Daggers is due to expire this week, but boss John Still told BT Sport after the win over Braintree that it was close to being extended.

Widdowson went on to say he would be delighted to see Maguire-Drew extend his stay with Daggers, though it seems his feelings about his goal may have changed.

“He’s a greedy little lad!” he joked. “We all like him and he’s very good for us.

“As he mentions all the time, his stats are very good for us, he’s got a lot of assists and goals for us.

“He’s a very young, talented boy who’s learning his trade and I’m sure he’ll continue to improve.

“He’s very young, but he’s been really good for us and he’s a great lad to have around. The squad have taken to him a lot and we hope he can stay.”

