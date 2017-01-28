Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge centre-back Craig Robson believes defence did well with Tranmere Rovers’ threats in triumph

09:06 30 January 2017

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers racked up a third straight clean sheet and a third successive victory on Merseyside

Comment
Dagenham & Redbridge line up a wall to defend a free-kick from Ben Tollitt of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Dagenham & Redbridge line up a wall to defend a free-kick from Ben Tollitt of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge defender Craig Robson believes he and fellow centre-back Shaun Donnellan coped well with Tranmere Rovers’ forwards during Saturday’s 2-0 away win in the National League.

Goals from Corey Whitely and Oliver Hawkins guided Daggers to a third straight success in the league and up to third in the table, trading places with Rovers.

It was also a third successive clean sheet for the Essex club, which in no small part was down to the work of Robson and Donnellan at the back.

When called upon, the duo were immense and Robson was pleased with how well the pairing worked, especially as it was the first time he had played alongside Donnellan.

“It was a very good win for us today and it was the first time Shaun and I had played together,” said the former Bognor Regis Town defender.

“I thought we did really well and coped with their two forwards well, especially Andy Cook. He’s a big lad, a big strong boy and I thought we coped really well.”

Donnellan became the third different centre-back Robson had played with this season, after skipper Scott Doe and Josh Staunton.

It was also the ninth different centre-back partnership for Daggers this season, which Robson admits has been down to Daggers’ lack of luck with injuries.

“There’s been a few different centre-back pairings because of injuries and I’ve been injured myself a bit. I’m just glad to be back and winning always helps,” added the 25-year-old.

Related articles

Keywords: Corey Whitely Scott Doe Josh Staunton Oliver Hawkins Craig Robson National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Robson: Defence did well with Tranmere’s threats

29 minutes ago Ned Keating
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jeff Hughes of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers racked up a third straight clean sheet and a third successive victory on Merseyside

School Sport: Super Coopers boys bag Knole Run bronze

08:06 Lee Power
Coopers Coborn's boys won bronze at the Knole Run

Students record best-ever result at annual event

London Raiders downed by Dynamos, again

Yesterday, 08:12
London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is spoken to by referee Blaine Evans (pic John Scott)

London Raiders 3 Invicta Dynamos 4

Romford stopped by Ambers

Yesterday, 06:26
Romford's Greg Akpele is held at bay by a Cheshunt defender (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford 0 Cheshunt 3

Still pleased with Daggers defence

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ned Keating
Frankie Raymond of Dagenham & Redbridge and Steven Jennings of Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss thrilled to keep third clean sheet in a row on Merseyside

Hornchurch earn victory at VCD Athletic

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Ross Wall put Hornchurch ahead at VCD Athletic (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

VCD Athletic 0 Hornchurch 2

Daggers secure vital away win

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ned Keating at Prenton Park
Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal at Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League: Tranmere Rovers 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 2 (Whitely 24, Hawkins 47)

Sheppard set for Daggers debut

Saturday, January 28, 2017 Ned Keating
Defender Jake Sheppard has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan from Reading until the end of the season (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Youngster joined Daggers on loan last week

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Super Coopers boys bag Knole Run bronze

Coopers Coborn's boys won bronze at the Knole Run

UEL’s Willmott secures Olympic spot

Aimee Willmott celebrates after winning gold in the women's open 200m butterfly at the British Swimming Championships at Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow (pic: Craig Watson/PA)

London Raiders downed by Dynamos, again

London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is spoken to by referee Blaine Evans (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now