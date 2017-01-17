Dagenham & Redbridge brothers Leo and Shaun Donnellan argue over who is the better player, both on and off the pitch

Shaun (left) and Leo Donnellan (right) are the first brothers to play for Dagenham & Redbridge since 2004 Archant

Daggers midfielder and on-loan defender became first siblings to play for club since 2004

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

January has seen Dagenham & Redbridge fans get their first glimpse of brothers Shaun and Leo Donnellan on the pitch - but how much do they know about them off of it?

In a video that highlights the sporting, sibling rivalry between the pair, the duo reveal who is the best player on the pitch and off of it on video game FIFA 17.

The brothers also argued over who is the quickest, who has the better fashion sense — which led to one being accused of nicking the others’ clothes — and who is the bigger prankster.

With Leo having signed a permanently deal after joining in the summer from Queens Park Rangers and Shaun arriving on a three-month loan deal, there is hopefully still time for the pair to make more Daggers appearances together.

But for now, sit back and enjoy a video of two brothers squabbling over who is better at what.