Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still welcomes £1.3m investment as Glyn Hopkin-led consortium edge closer to takeover

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Four-strong group received approval from club’s full and life members

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still hopes the club can motor on in the second half of the season with the backing of investment from the Glyn Hopkin-led consortium.

The Essex club last week confirmed that the £1.3m proposed takeover had received the unanimous support of the full and life members during the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

It means Daggers have moved a step closer to ending a takeover saga that has dragged on since the summer, and Still hopes the club can now move forward, both on and off the pitch.

“It’s been a really unsettling time for everybody. I wouldn’t say it’s been unsettling for me because of my experience, but player-wise, staff-wise and supporter-wise, it’s very unsettling,” said Still.

“To me, that makes where we are in the league even more remarkable, coupled with the injuries we’ve had.

“We have to put the uncertainty behind us and everyone is delighted Glyn has become part of something for the club. Everyone knows Glyn locally; he’s a pillar of society.”

Daggers return to action with a trip to Tranmere Rovers in the National League on Saturday, which is set to be their first game in three weeks.

The Victoria Road side saw last weekend’s game at home to Bromley called off because of a frozen pitch which, coupled with their early exit from the FA Trophy, means they haven’t played since January 7.

Despite the postponement, part of the pitch at Victoria Road was still usable, with Daggers holding an impromptu training session on Saturday afternoon instead.

And Still says it was important to keep the squad in good nick with such an important match against Rovers to come this weekend.

“We have to keep ticking over. We’ve got people coming back from injury that are not as fit as we would like them to be.

“The postponement hasn’t helped us, but we’ll find other ways to get them fit, such as more gym work for some and do what we can do.”