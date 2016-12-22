Search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still unconcerned by battle to keep hold of Oliver Hawkins with January transfer window looming

10:30 22 December 2016

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge scored his 13th goal of the season against Solihull Moors on Saturday (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers manager unwilling to discuss future of forward, with several Football League clubs said to be interested

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still could face a fight on his hands to keep hold of striker Oliver Hawkins in the January transfer window after the forward impressed once again in their dramatic 4-4 draw with Solihull Moors on Saturday.

The 24-year-old assisted goals for Scott Doe and Tyrique Hyde in the first half and found the net himself for the Essex club’s third of the game, before Corey Whitely grabbed a late equaliser.

Both Hawkins and Whitely have been named in articles published by the Sun and the Daily Star listing the next non-league talents who could make it big.

Former Hemel Hempstead Town forward Hawkins was understood to be the subject of interest from Championship clubs in the summer and his list of suitors is only likely to have increased having netted 13 goals this season.

And with the transfer window set to open once more next month, Still could be a busy man fielding calls about Hawkins, but the Daggers boss says he is not letting those thoughts enter his mind just yet.

“What happens in January, happens in January. I don’t know what will happen,” said Still.

“I never look at it or worry about it – if anything happens, it does. Let’s just do what we’re doing at the moment and get on with it.”

