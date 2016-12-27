Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still the best man to get teams into the Football League, says Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin

14:00 27 December 2016

Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Iron chief worked as a coach under Still at Luton Town

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge have the best man for the job to get them back into the Football League in John Still, according to Braintree Town boss Hakan Hayrettin.

The Iron manager worked as a coach under Still at Luton Town and was part of the staff when the Hatters won the National League in 2014, but masterminded a 3-2 win over his former master’s charges on Boxing Day,

It was Daggers’ third loss in their last five in the league, but Hayrettin remains confident that Still is the man to get the Victoria Road side back into the Football League.

“I’ve got nothing but admiration for John and I was fortunate enough to work for the man,” said Hayrettin.

“He’s mentored me and he is my best friend in football. When I need advice I go to him, nothing’s changed.

“If anyone is going to get Dagenham out of the National League, it’s him; if anyone is going to get any team out of the league, it’s him. I worked with the man for three years and I know.”

As for Braintree’s performance against Daggers in their Boxing Day success, Hayrettin does not feel they played at their best, but did enough to triumph.

“I didn’t think we played particularly well in the first half against Dagenham, but we matched them and the rest is history.”

Related articles

Keywords: Football League National League Braintree Town Luton Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Reynolds on brink of Romford record

15:00 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds in action for Romford in September 2010 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Striker bidding to surpass Benstock’s goals total

West Ham’s Ayew reaches his goal but Carroll is the vital cog

13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Andre Ayew celebrates scoring his sides opening goal during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Hammers boss so happy to see Andre scoring for the team

Still surprised by Doe’s red

12:00 Ned Keating
Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge leaves the pitch having been sent off at Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers manager reveals he was unaware his skipper had been shown a yellow card in the first half against the Iron

Lack wants London Raiders rewards

11:33
Alan Lack receives a man of the match award during his previous spell with London Raiders

Forward rejoins from Basingstoke

West Ham’s Christmas crackers ready for the champions

11:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham celebrate their 3rd goal scored by Michail Antonio om

Hammers defender believes they can get a result against Leicester City

Hayrettin: Still is the best man for Daggers job

Yesterday, 14:00 Ned Keating
Braintree Town manager Hakan Hayrettin (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Iron chief worked as a coach under Still at Luton Town

Hornchurch hail Friday night project

Yesterday, 12:00
Abs Seymour in action for Hornchurch against Maldon last month (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the Supporters Association

West Ham ratings from Swansea City

Yesterday, 11:10 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson (left) and West Ham United's Darren Randolph in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2016. See PA story SOCCER Swansea. Photo credit should read: Simon Galloway/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Who was our Hammers man of the match at the Liberty Stadium?

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Hornchurch hail Friday night project

Abs Seymour in action for Hornchurch against Maldon last month (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ling: Doe’s red a game changer

Dagenham & Redbridge skipper Scott Doe is shown a second yellow card at Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

West Ham’s Christmas crackers ready for the champions

West Ham celebrate their 3rd goal scored by Michail Antonio om
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now