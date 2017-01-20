Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still signs Jake Howells and Jake Sheppard

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers agree 18-month deal with midfielder Howells, as defender Sheppard joins on loan

Dagenham & Redbridge have confirmed the double signing of Jake Howells and Jake Sheppard ahead of tomorrow’s National League match at home to Bromley.

Howells, a left-winger, arrives at Victoria Road on an 18-month contract after he left divisional rivals Eastleigh by mutual consent earlier this month.

Sheppard, meanwhile, is a full-back who has joined on loan from Reading until the end of the season.

Howells previously worked under Daggers boss John Still during his time at Luton Town, but was released by the Hatters last summer before moving to Eastleigh.

Sheppard, meanwhile, hit the headlines in March 2015 when scoring a goal from 70 yards.

Both are available for selection to face the Ravens tomorrow as Daggers bid for a third straight win and a third straight clean sheet.

Howells will wear the number 29 shirt for Daggers, while Sheppard has opted for the number 28 jersey.