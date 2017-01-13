Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still says his side have the necessary qualities to win the National League

15:00 13 January 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss praises squad’s mentality as season hots up

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still believes his side have the necessary attributes to win promotion from the National League this season.

After a 4-0 win at struggling North Ferriby United on Saturday, Daggers are just three points adrift of leaders Lincoln City, though the Imps do have two games in hand.

With just 10 points currently splitting the top seven teams in the division, it looks set to be an exciting end to the campaign.

But Still is confident that his squad have the attributes needed to get over the line in the race to reach the Football League.

“There’s certain things you need to win promotion: one’s organisation, one’s belief and one’s quality,” he said.

“If you’ve got those attributes, you give yourself a chance. I think we have those attributes, so we’ve given ourselves a chance.”

Daggers will also be boosted for the run-in with a number of their injured players beginning to return to the fold.

Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson had both been out since the end of October, but started at North Ferriby last time out.

Luke Howell is also believed to be closing in on a return to fitness, while it is understood Daggers are hopeful Luke Pennell, who has been sidelined this season with an ACL injury, might be back by the end of March.

It seems everything is coming together at the right time for the Essex club and Still is only too happy to welcome back his injured players.

“All of the teams who are up there all want to win promotion and fortunately we’re starting to get some players back who have been injured for a long time,” he added.

“We’ve managed to keep in that top group and those who have been out injured are gradually starting to come back.

“They are all pluses, but we have to keep working hard. There are a lot of ups and downs to come yet.”

Keywords: John Still Luke Howell Football League National League

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

I know Witham are gunning for my Hornchurch says McFarlane

52 minutes ago George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue boss fully aware of how difficult Urchins will find it at Spa Road this weekend

Still: Daggers have the right attributes to win title

15:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss praises squad’s mentality as season hots up

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers host Palace; O’s go to Pompey; Daggers relax

14:12
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet'

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Martin: Boro must take their chances

14:00 Ned Keating
Romford manager Paul Martin looks on during his side's clash with Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Boro created many chances midweek, but could only draw with Thamesmead Town

Coops begin planning for next season

13:00 Ned Keating
Nathaniel John and Tom Morgan celebrate a try for Old Cooperians against Campion (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops make the long journey to Norwich on Saturday

Upminster expect tough Lowestoft test

12:00 Lee Power
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Murphy knows away fixture will be much different

Toolis to tackle Modern Pentathlon event

11:00 Lee Power
The first 2017 Pentathlon GB ranking competition takes place this weekend (Pentathlon GB)

Former Coopers pupil battles it out with GB rivals

‘Barnwell must use loan spell to his advantage’

11:00 Ned Keating
Shomari Barnwell is currently on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge at Bishop's Stortford (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers attacker on loan at National League South club until January 28

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham’s Clyde: One of the Best as well as a black pioneer

Former West Ham United player Clyde Best

Brentwood boys earn Broncos deals

Brentwood's Jacob Smith, Charlie Watts, Caley Gray, Rory Gray, Tyler Tomlinson, Rian Horsman, Luca Valentini and Owen Dew have all been given scholarships by London Broncos

Smith: Massive weekend for London Raiders

London Raiders Julian Smith (left) looks on as Andy Munroe keeps tabs on a Solent rival (pic John Scott)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now