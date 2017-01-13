Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still says his side have the necessary qualities to win the National League

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still patrols the dugout at North Ferriby United (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss praises squad’s mentality as season hots up

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still believes his side have the necessary attributes to win promotion from the National League this season.

After a 4-0 win at struggling North Ferriby United on Saturday, Daggers are just three points adrift of leaders Lincoln City, though the Imps do have two games in hand.

With just 10 points currently splitting the top seven teams in the division, it looks set to be an exciting end to the campaign.

But Still is confident that his squad have the attributes needed to get over the line in the race to reach the Football League.

“There’s certain things you need to win promotion: one’s organisation, one’s belief and one’s quality,” he said.

“If you’ve got those attributes, you give yourself a chance. I think we have those attributes, so we’ve given ourselves a chance.”

Daggers will also be boosted for the run-in with a number of their injured players beginning to return to the fold.

Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson had both been out since the end of October, but started at North Ferriby last time out.

Luke Howell is also believed to be closing in on a return to fitness, while it is understood Daggers are hopeful Luke Pennell, who has been sidelined this season with an ACL injury, might be back by the end of March.

It seems everything is coming together at the right time for the Essex club and Still is only too happy to welcome back his injured players.

“All of the teams who are up there all want to win promotion and fortunately we’re starting to get some players back who have been injured for a long time,” he added.

“We’ve managed to keep in that top group and those who have been out injured are gradually starting to come back.

“They are all pluses, but we have to keep working hard. There are a lot of ups and downs to come yet.”