Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still happy with second half in loss at Braintree Town, but knows a loss is unacepptable after leading

19:00 26 December 2016

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss reviews the Boxing Day defeat at the Iron in the National League

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still says he has no complaints second half showing in their 3-2 loss at Braintree Town, despite going a man down and conceding a third.

Daggers led through Oliver Hawkins, but were behind by the break after Michael Cheek and Sim Akinola, from the spot, struck for the hosts.

Jordan Maguire-Drew levelled things up early in the second half, but Daggers were dealt a blow when skipper Scott Doe was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Town soon took advantage with Akinola netting his second before they too had a men sent off as Ebou Adams was given his marching orders.

Daggers, though, were unable to find an equaliser, and Still knows that having taken the lead, his side should have done much better.

“When we went 1-0 up, I didn’t think we were in any danger, but we found ourselves 2-1 down from nothing,” said the Daggers boss.

“We responded well in the second half and I was happy, but we had a go and did everything right in the second half.

“I have no complaints with our second half performance, but from 1-0 up we should have been comfortable.”

Daggers were dealt a blow before the match, with experienced playmaker Luke Guttridge ruled out by injury.

There will be further changes for the clash with the Iron on Monday, with Doe suspended and Andre Boucaud away on international duty.

And Still admits that the constant enforced changes to his squad are making it hard for Daggers to get any real consistency, both in terms of results and in line-ups.

“We go into games have not done enough proper work because we have to chop and change the team all the time,” he added.

“I try to get as many round pegs in round holes to start, but we knew Sam Ling wouldn’t last 90 minutes, though it gave us stability.”

Keywords: Scott Doe Jordan Maguire-Drew Andre Boucaud John Still Oliver Hawkins National League Braintree Town

