Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still happy to have selection dilemmas ahead of hosting Chester

Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss almost has a full squad to choose from for visit of the Blues

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boss John Still says it is a huge positive that Dagenham & Redbridge are nearing a clean bill of fitness as the National League season continues to progress towards its climax.

Only a few weeks ago, Daggers were struggling to fill their bench out with first-team players, instead having to supplement their matchday squads with academy stars like Tyrique Hyde and Joe White.

However, only Curtley Williams and Luke Pennell now remain long-term doubts, giving Still plenty of selection dilemmas, though at least of the good kind.

With a plethora of centre-backs to choose from at Tranmre Rovers on Saturday, something that seemed unbelievable in December, skipper Scott Doe could only make the bench, while Josh Staunton missed out altogether.

Midfielder Luke Howell returned after a three-month lay-off with a knee injury in that game, while Matt Robison is back in training after recovering from a broken leg.

While Saturday’s visit from Chester will be too soon from Robinson, he will surely be back in the next few weeks to add to Still’s selection decisions, but the boss is happy to have positive choices to make.

“From a few weeks ago having not enough players to pick from, I have players like Scott on the bench,” he said.

“Sam Ling is another who didn’t play at Tranmere, he came in when he wasn’t fit and we were able to get Jake Sheppard on loan, who has come in and done well.

“If I looked at the bench at Tranmere, we could make changes, like bringing Luke Howell and ‘Doey’ on.

“We didn’t even name Josh Staunton in the matchday 16, so the squad is stronger now and we’re going to need that between now and the end of the season.”

While the squad is almost back at full health, that is not to say there won’t be injuries and suspensions before the end of the season.

Away to Tranmere on Saturday, goalscorer Corey Whitely went off with just under 20 minutes remaining in slight discomfort.

Still revealed, though, that it was a precautionary move and the forward should be fine to face Chester, but was at least pleased he was able to call on an experienced replacement such as Howell.

“There will be changes at this stage in the season, the games are very competitive and there are going to be knocks,” he added.

“Corey came off with a tight hamstring and we could bring Luke Howell on – we’ve not had that luxury before.”