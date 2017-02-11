Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still feels mid-match adjustments helped team overcome Southport

17:29 11 February 2017

Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers recovered from poor start, and going a goal down, to beat Sandgrounders

Comment

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still revealed some tactical in-game tweaks helped his side come from behind to beat Southport.

After going behind to a Jamie Allen penalty, Daggers hit back through Jordan Maguire-Drew, a Robbie Cundy own goal and Fejiri Okenabirhie to lead at half-time.

Corey Whitely added a penalty in the second half after being fouled in the box to wrap up a fifth straight win for the Essex club.

But Still revealed that was down to some adjustments made during the game, having struggled during the early exchanges at Haig Avenue.

“We started off trying to be too precise in our play and we couldn’t get into the game and couldn’t play the way we wanted to play,” he commented.

“We said before the game if we can’t get into it, we had to go longer and once we did, we scored our goals and won the game in the first half.

“We knew we had to defend sensibly in the second half and play on the break because it was so difficult to get passing movements going.”

The win was also the second week in a row Daggers came from behind to triumph, having also done so against Chester.

And Still believes his sides powers of recovery, as well as their will to win, bodes well for the remainder of the campaign.

He added: “The second half of the season, do you want to play well? Of course, but everyone has got something to play for and you have to compete, which we did today.”

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Romford’s win is Taylor made

Yesterday, 21:49 Lee Power
Chris Taylor celebrates scoring Romford's winner against Witham (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford 2 Witham Town 1

London Raiders suffer late sting in Bracknell

Yesterday, 21:02 Lee Power
Stewart Tait netted for London Raiders at Bracknell (pic John Scott)

Bracknell Hornets 4 London Raiders 4

Another McKenzie hat-trick helps five-star Hornchurch

Yesterday, 18:20 Lee Power
Leon Mckenzie of Hornchurch (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Great Wakering Rovers 2 Hornchurch 5

Kolade’s treble leads Old Cooperians to success

Yesterday, 17:53 Lee Power at Humber Doucy Lane
Old Cooperians new boy Connor O'Toole finds himself in the thick of the action at Ipswich

Ipswich 17 Old Cooperians 25

Still: In-game adjustments helped us win

Yesterday, 17:29 Ned Keating
Ben McKenna of Southport and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers recovered from poor start, and going a goal down, to beat Sandgrounders

West Ham denied victory by late, late West Brom equaliser

Yesterday, 17:16 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli (left) and West Bromwich Albion's Gareth McAuley during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

The Hammers looked like they had won with a late Lanzini goal only to be pegged back

Daggers come from behind for fifth straight win

Yesterday, 16:54 Ned Keating at Haig Avenue
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge celebrates scoring the equaliser at Southport (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League: Southport 1 (Allen 24p) Dagenham & Redbridge 4 (Maguire-Drew 34, Cundy o.g. 37, Okenabirhie 42, Whitely 77p)

School Sport: Coopers dominate Essex event

Yesterday, 13:00 Lee Power
Coopers Coborn's year seven girls celebrate their Essex Cross-Country Championship win at Stubbers

Pupils earn prizes at cross-country championships

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Hornchurch Style out derby success over Romford

Elliot Styles holds off Chris Taylor during Hornchurch's derby win over Romford (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering empty-handed after Harry’s hospital trip

Havering captain Harry Jenkins goes on the attack against Cambridge University (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let’s talk about bounce back win at Southampton

West Ham legend Tony Cottee
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now