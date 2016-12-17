Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still criticises more poor defending at home after conceding four in draw with Solihull Moors

Nortei Nortey of Solihull Moors and Corley Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers manager far from happy with how his side have been faring at the back at Victoria Road

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still questioned his side’s defending after a 4-4 draw with Solihull Moors in the National League.

The Essex club were three goals down inside the first 25 minutes as Harry White, Omari Sterling and Jack Byrne all struck for Moors.

However, Daggers hit back before the break through Scott Doe and Tyrique Hyde to offer hope of a comeback.

That hope soon faded as Sterling netted again within three minutes of the restart as the Victoria Road side looked all but beaten.

But goals in the final 10 minutes from Oliver Hawkins and Corey Whitely ensured a share of the spoils.

Still, though, was left disappointed with the way his side defended, believing it has continued a disappointing trend from recent weeks.

“We conceded five against Gateshead, four against Barrow and four against Solihull. I can make as many excuses as I want about the back four changing about as I’d like, but the end story is we’re not defending at home,” said Still.

“Away we are, but at home our defensive record for the last three games is probably the worst in the league.

“To score four goals at home and not win is criminal. I don’t think we’re giving ourselves enough of a platform to get our game going.

“We were 3-0 and I don’t think we deserved, but I can’t isolate the game as it’s not a one-off, we’re conceding goals at home.

“The reason for that is that we’re not defending well enough as a team. I could make excuses, but I don’t want to because the players are better than that.

“We did unbelievable to come back, I wasn’t sure we could, but we did so it’s a plus and positive, but we must defend better at home. We look watertight away from home, so we have to look at it.”