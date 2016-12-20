Search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still concerned by lack of experience after Solihull Moors draw

11:00 20 December 2016

Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge and Joel Kettle of Solihull Moors (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers manager reveals inexperienced squad is starting to have an effect on substitutions

Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still believes his squad’s lack of experience is starting to prove costly, with the Essex club having shipped 14 goals in their last four home National League games.

After conceding just three goals in their first nine home league games of the season, the floodgates have opened at Victoria Road in recent weeks.

Still says that is down to a lack of experience in his side, with four players in the starting XI against Solihull Moors on Saturday in their first season of full-time football.

And the Daggers boss admits the dearth of experience is now having an impact on his substitutions during matches.

“We lack so much knowledge and experience, so much that when I brought Paul Benson on, I wanted to bring the boy Joe White on instead,” said Still.

“I brought Paul on because of his experience as we don’t have nowhere near enough of it.

“That’s OK, when we started the season I was fully aware how the budget was and that we would have to work hard with young players.

“I have no problem with that, but we shouldn’t be conceding two fours and a five at home.”

Despite bemoaning Daggers’ inexperience, it was one of Still’s more experienced players who made a mistake in the build-up to Solihull’s fourth on Saturday.

Rather than find a team-mate, Joe Widdowson’s throw-in inside the opposition half went straight to a Moors defender, allowing the visitors to break with Omari Sterling-James slotting home.

And Still was angry that such a basic error almost led to another home loss for Daggers.

“We set ourselves up for throws in two ways: to stop a counter-attack we throw forward and if we have the big man playing, we throw on to him, not into him,” he added.

“We didn’t do that and left ourselves open for the counter-attack, which they scored from.

“It’s basic because when I tell the boys off for it, they know what they should have done.

“It’s poor defending, no one had to do anything magnificent, they only had to defend and do it right.”

