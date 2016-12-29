Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge boss John Still admits training is now non-contact to avoid further injuries

16:00 29 December 2016

Simeon Akinola of Braintree Town and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Simeon Akinola of Braintree Town and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers boss hopes radical step solves injury crisis

Comment

Boss John Still has revealed Dagenham & Redbridge are training non-contact in a bid to cure the National League outfit’s injury woes.

No fewer than seven players missed the loss at Braintree Town on Boxing Day through injury, many of whom are unlikely to feature against the Iron on Monday.

Magnus Okuonghae could add to the list of injured players after picking up a nasty cut to his eye at Cressing Road, and Still says the number of players unavailable makes it difficult to name a consistent starting XI.

“It’s not even the lack of experience (that hurts), it’s the chopping and changing, trying to be settled, to train with the people who are going to play on the Saturday,” he said.

“It’s just not possible at the moment. We actually train non-contact at the moment.”

What could make it even more difficult for Still to name a consistent line-up is the upcoming transfer window, with January set to be a busy month for Daggers.

Though National League clubs can sign players outside of the window, Still may be forced into the market to solve his injury crisis and also replenish his squad, with both Oliver Hawkins and Corey Whitely attracting interest.

And Still confirmed he is in the market for players in January, not least to bolster his depleted squad.

“We’re looking to bring a couple in in this window. People ask how long will so-and-so be out, I don’t know. I thought we’d see a little light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

“We’re still without Craig Robson, Matt Robinson, Fejiri Okenabirhie – I don’t know how long they’ll be out.

“I didn’t want to bring Sam back at Braintree, but I wanted stability in my team. We did some work in the week looking to play like we did at Dover Athletic, but then ‘Gutts’ (Luke Guttridge) got injured and we couldn’t do that.”

Keywords: Corey Whitely Luke Guttridge John Still Matt Robinson Oliver Hawkins Craig Robson National League Braintree Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Daggers ‘training non-contact’

16:00 Ned Keating
Simeon Akinola of Braintree Town and Jordan Maguire-Drew of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers boss hopes radical step solves injury crisis

Martin gives credit to Romford’s history-maker Reynolds

14:00 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds is congratulated by Romford boss Paul Martin after breaking the club's goalscoring record (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manager praises striker for breaking club record

Ling: Rehab work better with so many out injured

12:00 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers defender had plenty of company during six weeks on sidelines

Reynolds revels in Romford record

10:30 Lee Power
Nick Reynolds celebrates his goal for Romford against Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Striker reflects on historic goal

Romford old boys help GB rout Belgium

09:36 Lee Power
Former Romford junior Mason Biddulph will play for Great Britain under-16s at a tournament in Scotland after Christmas (pic Malcolm Burnett)

Great Britain 13 Belgium 2

Cottee: 2016 has been unique for West Ham, now we can move forward

09:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our Hammers Columnist Tony Cottee looks back over an historic year for his beloved club

Romford ‘unlucky not to take point’

08:00 Lee Power
Romford manager Paul Martin looks on during his side's clash with Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manager Martin reflects on Ryman North loss to landlords Thurrock

Reynolds breaks record in Romford defeat

Yesterday, 23:36 Lee Power at Ship Lane
Nick Reynolds fires home his 68th goal for Romford to become the club's all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford 2 Thurrock 3

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Lack wants London Raiders rewards

Alan Lack receives a man of the match award during his previous spell with London Raiders

Hornchurch hail Friday night project

Abs Seymour in action for Hornchurch against Maldon last month (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Reynolds breaks record in Romford defeat

Nick Reynolds fires home his 68th goal for Romford to become the club's all-time leading scorer since their reformation in 1992 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now