Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Let’s hope the manager of the month curse does not strike!

12:00 09 February 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge players huddle after the dramatic win over Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

After a brilliant week for Daggers that included the 3-2 victory over Chester and a 0-0 friendly result against League One Southend, John Still claimed the National League Manager of the Month Award for January. The team picked up three wins from three games against promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers and relegation-threatened sides in North Ferriby United and Braintree. Dagenham didn’t concede a single goal last month but managed to score nine goals in return, so hopefully the goals conceded in the 3-2 late win against Chester last weekend, the first game of February, will be the only ones we concede this month.

Going back to last weekend when Daggers seemed to control much of the match but were unable to take some early chances, including a penalty by Oliver Hawkins that was saved in just the sixth minute. Luckily for Daggers and Hawkins the team did come away with the win thanks to Jordan Maguire-Drew reacting quickest to Paul Benson’s header rebounding off the crossbar and scoring in the 94th minute to send the fans into celebration. On the downside the Daggers defence with all over the place at times and miscommunication between Elliot Justham and Oliver Hawkins resulted in the striker leaving the ball thinking it would go out for a goal kick but ended up leading to Chester scoring.

Next up for Dagenham is a trip to Merseyside to face a struggling Southport team in need of some wins under new boss Andy Preece following the dismissal of Steve Burr last month. Saturday’s game will be Preece’s first game in charge and will hope to see his side react after his appointment yesterday. Southport have lost their last four games since their shock 1-0 win against Barrow at Holker Street a month ago, which included a loss in the FA Trophy against National League South side Wealdstone and a 4-2 home loss in the league against North Ferriby. The Sandgrounders are one place outside the relegation zone with just 30 points from 31 games, with Daggers adding to the 17 league defeats on the opening day of the season with a 3-0 win that day thanks to goals from Okenabirhie, Guttridge and Maguire-Drew.

Southport’s main threat will come from top scorer and former Fleetwood Town man Jamie Allen who currently has eight goals to his name this season, closely followed with five goals each by Andrai Jones and Liam Nolan.

Hopefully another win on our travels, come on you Daggers!

Keywords: Paul Benson Jordan Maguire-Drew John Still Elliot Justham Oliver Hawkins National League Chester Southport

