Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Hopefully a return to home comforts for Daggers

Dagenham & Redbridge players applaud the fans after their win at Tranmere Rovers (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dagenham & Redbridge will hope they can host their first game at Victoria Road since January 2 when they welcome Chester this weekend. Daggers’ last match at home was due to be against Bromley on January 21, but that was called off just two-and-a-half hours before kick-off because of a frozen pitch. Fingers crossed there are no such problems this time as the Essex club bid to avenge their 3-0 loss away to the Blues in August, at a time when Daggers were still gelling as a team.

Chester had been tipped for a relegation battle in the National League this season after the departure of striker Ross Hannah in the summer. However, his void has been filled by James Alabi, who has 12 of the Blues’ 46 goals in the league as they sit comfortably in midtable. The issue for Jon McCarthy’s men has been keeping goals out at the other end. So far, the Deva Stadium side have let in 38 goals and while that may not be the worst in the league, it has put extra pressure on their forwards to score even more goals to win matches.

Chester had harboured hopes of a late push for the play-offs, but they were dealt a blow last weekend with a 3-1 loss away to Dover Athletic. McCarthy made the decision in that game to reinstall on-loan Walsall keeper Liam Roberts in goal, despite not starting a game since October. If he remains between the sticks this weekend, hopefully Daggers can take advantage of Roberts’ lack of game time.

This week also saw the end of the transfer window for Football League clubs, with Daggers keeping hold of Oliver Hawkins despite interest from Championship sides. Team-mate Corey Whitely was another rumoured to be off, but Daggers have done well to keep hold of them. There is still a chance they could leave for a National League rival, but the odds of that happening look slim at best. Both netted in a 2-0 win away to promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers last weekend, and let’s hope they score plenty more before the season is out.