Search

Advanced search

Dagenham & Redbridge blog: Daggers must take advantage of North Ferriby United’s goal-shy nature

17:00 05 January 2017

Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate Jordan Maguire-Drew's opener against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge celebrate Jordan Maguire-Drew's opener against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

Comment

This weekend’s trip to North Ferriby United looks, on paper at least, like a match Dagenham & Redbridge should win quite comfortably. When the sides clashed at Victoria Road in September, goals from Oliver Hawkins and Luke Howell secured a 2-0 win that took Daggers top of the National League. The Villagers, though, have a lot to contend with – they have one of the smallest budgets in the league, are part-time and have the second-lowest average attendance in the division. To his credit, United boss Steve Housham always acknowledged it was going to be a tough battle against relegation this season and so it’s proved. North Ferriby will be keen to enjoy their time in the National League and will no doubt relish hosting a former Football League club such as Daggers this weekend.

The Villagers have struggled for goals this season, perhaps most evident in top scorer Reece Thompson netting just five times. United have scored just 14 goals, the lowest of any side in the National League, yet have only conceded 38 – a defensive record better than that of play-off hopefuls Dover Athletic. A lack of firepower, though, explains why only Guiseley and York City sit below North Ferriby in the table.

Daggers will no doubt be boosted by the news that a deal is close to extend Jordan Maguire-Drew’s loan stay from Brighton & Hove Albion. Boss John Still revealed the news to BT Sport ahead of Monday’s live televised match at home to Braintree Town, which Daggers went on to win, with Maguire-Drew netting his eighth goal of the season.

Winnable game’s like Saturday’s trip to Grange Lane are ones Daggers must take full advantage of if they want to win promotion this season. Come on you Daggers.

Related articles

Keywords: Luke Howell Jordan Maguire-Drew John Still Oliver Hawkins National League BT Braintree Town York City

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Romford boss Martin has a get Rich plan!

15:00 George Sessions
Romford manager Paul Martin celebrates after Tom Richardson scores, but the duo will be against each other on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Old boy returns to Ship Lane this weekend, but Boro confident after showing strong form over the last month

Widdowson: Daggers in title race

14:00 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge is congratulated by Jordan Maguire-Drew after opening the scoring against North Ferriby United in September (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers still only six points off top spot despite taking just four points from a possible 18

Romford ready for Norwich insists Barfoot

12:00 George Sessions
A Romford player is tackled by a Norwich rival during their earlier meeting this season (pic Andy Micklethwaite)

Crow Lane outfit looking to get revenge after 48-5 loss in the previous encounter between the two clubs

Tigg excited by Upminster challenge

11:00 Lee Power
Matt Tigg in bowling action for Upminster during the annual benefit match against Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New captain hoping for successful 2017

Sylvester set for World Championships action

10:00 Lee Power
Abbie Sylvester in action for Great Britain's women (pic Dean Woolley)

Former Romford junior jets off with GB under-18s

Coopers pupil Mileham surprised by nomination

09:00 Lee Power
Sam Mileham at the finish of the World Triathlon Championships in Mexico

Youngster up for Youth Triathlete of the Year award

Cook has found right recipe for boxing success

08:00 Len Whaley
Paul Cook with Mark Little

Trainer reflects on long career in sport

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers’ Pep talk, O’s hunt Bees, Daggers head North

07:00
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli leaves the field after being shown a straight red card

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Currie expects offers for players in January

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge walks to the bench after being replaced against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch run ended by Thurrock

Junior Luke of Hornchurch tangles with James Goode of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McKenzie motivated to move Romford up the table

Romford striker Chinedu McKenzie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now