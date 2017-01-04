Search

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Darren Currie believes January will be a tough month as transfer window opens

16:00 04 January 2017

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge walks to the bench after being replaced against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

At least two Daggers players are understood to be attracting interest from Football League clubs

Ian Gayle of Braintree Town and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)Ian Gayle of Braintree Town and Corey Whitely of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Dagenham & Redbridge assistant manager Darren Currie expects the club will have to fend off a number of transfer offers for their players over the coming month.

Though there is no set window for clubs in the National League, teams in the Football League are now free to sign players again with the January transfer window open.

Forward Oliver Hawkins is reportedly the subject of interest from Championship outfit Ipswich Town, while attacker Corey Whitely is also believed to have suitors in the Football League.

And while Currie is aware there will more than likely be offers for those players this month, he revealed no clubs have been in contact just yet.

“No one’s told me of any offers! I don’t know personally, but I’m sure there will be offers and that’s credit to the boys,” he said.

“They’ve had a good first half of the season and gathered some interest, which they deserve, but we want to keep everyone together and have a real push this season.”

Daggers, however, may be in a position to play hard ball with any offers for their players with a new consortium understood to be investing in the club.

Local businessman and long-time club sponsor Glyn Hopkin heads a four-strong group, along with directors Dave Bennett and David Ward and managing director Steve Thompson.

Hopkin will invest £1m for a 57 per cent share in the club, with Bennett putting in 8.5 per cent for £150,000, Ward £100,000 for 5.5 per cent and Thompson £50,000 for three per cent, with the members retaining the other 26 per cent.

Currie acknowledges that the potential investment puts Daggers in a stronger position to reject offers this month, but says it could also be used to help strengthen too.

“I don’t know the details of those conversations, but I’m sure (manager) John (Still) would have had a word with Glyn and the board and said ‘there’s an opportunity for us here, let’s look after this group’,” he added.

“I’m sure there’s a little bit of backing now which will give us more ability to hold on to these players, but every player in the world has a price.

“If the right money and the right opportunity comes in, there’s always a chance that you will lose one or two.

“Let’s hope we don’t and let’s hope we don’t just keep hold of players, but also add to the squad and try to push on.”

Keywords: Corey Whitely Darren Currie Oliver Hawkins Football League National League

