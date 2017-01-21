Dagenham & Redbridge against Bromley called off due to a frozen pitch

The Traditional Builders Stand at Victoria Road (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League game off after pitch inspection

Dagenham & Redbridge’s National League clash with Bromley at Victoria Road has been called off due to a frozen pitch.

The decision was made after both teams and their management had arrived at the ground.

The decision had been delayed as long as possible with both clubs not having to travel that far for the game, but it was decided that it was unsafe for the match to go ahead.

Most of the pitch looked fine, but it was the troublesome half near to the Carling Stand which caused the postponement, with the pitch still frozen.

Daggers will be hopeful there is no such misfortune next weekend when they make the long trip to Tranmere Rovers.

They will also hope they are not undercooked, with the match at Prenton Park set to be their first for three weeks in what is set to be a vital match in the race for promotion from the National League.