Dagenham & Redbridge 3 Chester 2: Late Jordan Maguire-Drew strike sees Daggers down Blues

Jake Sheppard of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the opening goal against Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 3 (Sheppard 45, Whitely (p) 85, Maguire-Drew 90+4) Chester 2 (George 50, Shaw 58)

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge sees his penalty saved by Liam Roberts of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge sees his penalty saved by Liam Roberts of Chester (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

A stoppage time winner from Jordan Maguire-Drew saw Dagenham & Redbridge claim all three points against 10-men Chester.

A fairly even opening 45 minutes saw Daggers have a penalty saved before taking the lead on the stroke of half-time through Jake Sheppard.

A quick-fire double, though, from Chester saw the Blues hit the front before Daggers struck twice late on to salvage the win.

Having pulled off a superb victory away to Tranmere Rovers last time out, it was perhaps of little surprise that Daggers boss John Still named an unchanged side.

Luke George of Chester and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo) Luke George of Chester and Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

That meant skipper Scott Doe was once again on the bench, with Shaun Donnellan and Craig Robson linking up at centre-back.

In Doe’s absence, Luke Guttridge again wore the captain’s armband while playing in the hole behind striker Oliver Hawkins.

With little over two minutes on the clock, Daggers nearly fell behind to a quick counter-attack from Chester.

A long punt forward to striker James Alabi was nodded wide to Evan Horwood, who crossed for Luke George at the back post.

The Blues skipper was at full stretch to reach the ball in the air, and mercifully his effort from close range clipped the post on its way wide.

Four minutes later, the Victoria Road side looked to be have been gifted a great chance to take the lead when Fejiri Okenabirhie was fouled in the box by Blaine Hudson.

Hawkins stepped up to take the resulting spot kick, but saw Chester keeper Liam Roberts dive to his right to keep the ball out and the score level.

With a quarter of an hour played, a hopeful ball in behind nearly brought the game’s opening goal, but Alabi’s attempted lob was collected by Daggers stopper Elliot Justham.

The Victoria Road outfit broke upfield from the resulting goal kick, with the ball reaching Corey Whitely wide on the right flank.

The former Enfield Town man crossed for Hawkins, who nodded at goal from a central position, but Roberts turned the ball behind for a corner which was cleared.

A neat passage of play from a throw-in in the 22nd minute ended with Guttridge sliding the ball across goal from the edge of the six-yard box, but not Daggers team-mate was on hand to tap in.

In the 36th minute, Daggers were indebted to a superb piece of goalkeeping from Justham to keep the scores level, tipping a powerful, long-range effort from Elliot Durrell over the bar.

On the stroke of half-time, though, it was the Essex club who took the lead in splendid fashion.

Sheppard, making his home debut, took a throw-in from the right which was cleared from the box.

The on-loan Reading defender reached the clearance and fired low and hard with his left foot past Roberts to put Daggers in front.

It was a lead the Essex club took into the break, but so nearly made it two in stoppage time when Frankie Raymond fired narrowly wide with a free-kick from 20 yards.

But with less than five minutes on the clock in the second half, Daggers conceded an equaliser after some poor defending.

Hawkins opted to let a long free-kick from Chester go, not realising Evan Horwood was in behind him.

The Chester man played the ball into the box and, after a spot of ping-poing in the area, George slammed home from 12 yards.

Chester continued to press in search of second, which nine minutes later when Tom Shaw found the net.

Blues full-back Theo Vassell beat Okenabirhie for pace down the right flank before crossing, with the ball laid back by Durrell for Shaw to curl into the top corner from 10 yards.

Looking for a way to get his side back into the game, Daggers boss Still brought on Luke Howell and Jordan Maguire-Drew for Frankie Raymond and Luke Guttridge.

Maguire-Drew so nearly made a swift impact, seeing an effort cleared off the line in the 65th minute after reaching an Okenabirhie cross at the back post.

Three minutes later, another teasing cross from Okenabirhie almost saw Astles poke the ball past his own keeper, but Roberts clawed the ball back from off the line.

Despite Daggers’ chances, Chester nearly had a third when Durrell struck a powerful free-kick from 25 yards in the 73rd minute, but Justham saved well to keep the ball out.

The Essex club, however, were awarded their second spot kick of the afternoon with just five minutes when Johnny Hunt handled Shaun Donnellan’s header on the line.

The Chester defender was sent off for the indiscretion before Whitely converted the spot kick, though Roberts did get a hand to it.

With time running out, Daggers pressed forward in search of a winner, with a Paul Benson header hitting the bar.

The rebound fell beautifully for Maguire-Drew, who slammed home from close range to steal the win.

Whether or not the win was deserved is up for debate, but Daggers will go in search of a fifth straight win at Southport next Saturday.

Daggers (4-2-3-1): Justham; Sheppard, Robson, Donnellan, Widdowson; Boucaud, Raymond (Howell 62); Whitely, Guttridge (Maguire-Drew 62), Okenabirhie (Benson 76); Hawkins.

Subs: Cousins, Doe.

Chester (4-4-1-1): Roberts; Vassell, Hudson, Astles, Horwood (Hughes 75); Hunt, Shaw, George, Joyce; Durrell (O’Brien 90+6); Alabi.

Subs: Lynch, Mahon, Waters

Sent off: Hunt 85 (deliberate handball)

Attendance: 1,250 (including 161 Chester fans)

Referee: Alan Young