Braintree Town 3 Dagenham & Redbridge 2: Daggers beaten as skipper Scott Doe sees red for second time this season

17:41 26 December 2016

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Scott Doe of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

National League: Braintree Town 3 (Cheek 36, Akinola 45+1p, 65) Dagenham & Redbridge 2 (Hawkins 32, Maguire-Drew 47)

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Scott Doe was shown a red card for the second time this season as his side went down 3-2 at Braintree Town, who also had a man sent off.

Daggers had taken the lead at Cressing Road, but two lapses in concentration before the break allowed the Iron to take the lead into half-time.

The Victoria Road outfit did draw level early in the second half, but when Doe was dismissed, they conceded a third.

And though Town also had a man sent off with a quarter of an hour remaining, Daggers could not find another equaliser as they slipped a first loss in four on the road.

Daggers made just the one change for the trip to Cressing Road, with Sam Ling replacing the injured Luke Guttridge.

With Ling returning to the starting XI, Joe Widdowson moved to left-back, while Frankie Raymond was pushed into midfield.

Lining up for the hosts at centre-back was former Dagger Ian Gayle, while Jack Midson, who had a spell at Victoria Road earlier in his career, led the attack.

Sean Clohessy also started for Braintree at right-back, having trained with John Still’s men earlier this season following his release from Leyton Orient.

Daggers made a bright start away from home, with Corey Whitely winning a free-kick down the left flank inside the first 15 seconds.

The former Enfield Town forward picked himself up to take the set piece, which was narrowly deflected over for a corner that was wasted by Still’s side.

Despite the positive opening, the Victoria Road side were unable to capitalise with neither team creating much in the way of chances.

Both sides were struggling to keep hold of the ball and their footing, which did not exactly make for an enthralling match, though the pace was good.

Daggers too often would find themselves in a good position, only to see their final pass go astray, and with it went the chance to open the scoring.

In the 27th minute, the visitors had a chance to open the scoring when Oliver Hawkins sent Tyrique Hyde through with Clohessy the only defender to beat, but the Iron right-back got across to block the teenager’s shot.

Finally, though, there was a breakthrough five minutes later when Hawkins headed home his 14th goal of the season.

After seeing a corner cleared, Daggers tried again when Jordan Maguire-Drew produced a delightful cross from the right.

Hawkins rose highest in the middle of the box to head home, but only after Town stopper Sam Beasant had pushed the ball onto to post on its way in.

Daggers’ lead lasted less than four minutes, though, when Michael Cheek levelled for the hosts after a spot of ping-pong in the box.

On the stroke of half-time, things went from bad to worse for Still’s boys as Josh Staunton was adjudged to have fouled Reece Hall-Johnson in the box.

Sim Akinola took the resulting spot kick, sending Daggers keeper Elliot Justham the wrong way.

Despite trailing at the break, Daggers were offered a lifeline less than a minute into the second half when Clohessy handled in the box after a neat flick by Whitely.

Hawkins took the spot kick, but went left and saw his effort parried back into play by Beasant.

A goalmouth scrambled, with Maguire-Drew eventually slamming home from close range to level the scores.

In the 52nd minute, Daggers nearly fell behind again when Hall-Johnson found Cheek in the box, but Justham was out quick to close the Iron striker down and block his shot.

Though Daggers had come back into the match, they were a man light after Scott Doe was shown a second yellow card in the 59th minute.

And they were soon a goal behind again when Akinola curled into the net from just inside the box six minutes later.

With 17 minutes to go, Daggers’ hopes of a comeback received a boost as Ebou Adams was dismissed after picking up a second yellow card for the hosts.

Daggers almost drew level in the 87th minute, but Hawkins’ header was superbly kept out by Beasant.

The Town keeper also kept out substitute Paul Benson in stoppage time after the Daggers forward headed a Whitely free-kick at goal.

Daggers, though, could not find the equaliser they craved and will be looking for revenge when the sides meet again in a week’s time.

Braintree (4-4-2): Beasant; Clohessy, Gayle (Jules 83), Parry, Okimo; Hall-Johnson (Lee 74), Adams, Isaac, Akinola (Patterson 88); Midson, Cheek

Subs: Barnard, Corne

Sent off: Adams 73 (second bookable offence)

Daggers (4-2-31): Justham; Ling (Heard 68), Staunton, Doe, Widdowson; Boucaud, Raymond; Maguire-Drew (Benson 71), Hyde (Okuonghae 61), Whitely; Hawkins

Subs: Cousins, White

Sent off: Doe 59 (Second bookable offence)

Referee: Anthony Serrano

Attendance: 1,353

