Assistant manager Darren Currie believes Dagenham & Redbridge can ‘do something special’ as injured players begin to return

18:00 06 January 2017

Daggers had both Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson back on the bench against Braintree Town after long spells on sidelines

After struggling with injuries in recent months, there finally appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel for Dagenham & Redbridge.

No fewer than seven first-team players missed the National League loss at Braintree Town on Boxing Day, with Magnus Okuonghae adding to the list of casualties after picking up a nasty cut to his head at Cressing Road

In the return fixture on Monday night, though, Luke Guttridge overcame a slight knock to start.

Fejiri Okenabirhie and Craig Robson were also named in matchday squads for the first time since being forced off injured against Macclesfield Town in October, with the former coming on for the final nine minutes on Monday.

Sadly the likes of Curtley Williams, Matt Robinson, Luke Howell and Luke Pennell remain long-term doubts, but assistant manager Darren Currie is happy that Daggers are finally starting to get some of the injured back playing.

“We knew we would get to this day when the players start returning having been carrying some big injuries these last few weeks,” he said.

“We’ve been hanging in there near the top and we’ve managed to do that. There have been a few bumps along the way which has been disappointing.

“The confidence will be back with the win and some of the players will be back, so everyone has to believe we can do something special this year.”

Despite having several players returning to fitness, one man Daggers will have to do without on Saturday at North Ferriby United is Andre Boucaud.

Thankfully, it is not an injury that has ruled the midfielder out; instead, he has been called up to the Trinidad & Tobago squad for their Caribbean Cup fifth place playoff matches with Suriname and Haiti.

Currie admits losing the 32-year-old, who has been a key player this season, is a blow, but is confident there is more than enough depth in the squad to cope.

“It will be disappointing to lose him because a lot of our play goes through Andre, but we have to deal with it,” added the Daggers assistant.

“He’s going on international duty, but we have other players who will grow in confidence with the result on Monday.

“With Frankie Raymond and even ‘Gutts’ (Guttridge), who dropped in alongside Andre at Dover Athletic, we have players capable of playing in that position.

“You can just sense the confidence is flooding back and yes, Andre will be a big loss, but the boys are ready to kick on.”

Currie says Daggers can 'do something special' as injured players start to return

