Search

Advanced search

Essex Leopards sink Wales in friendly

10:20 03 January 2017

Shaq Lewis goes on the attack for Essex Leopards against Wales (pic Paul Phillips)

Shaq Lewis goes on the attack for Essex Leopards against Wales (pic Paul Phillips)

Archant

Big Cats too strong for national side

Comment
Mike Martin on the attack for Essex Leopards against Wales (pic Paul Phillips)Mike Martin on the attack for Essex Leopards against Wales (pic Paul Phillips)

Levett Essex Leopards opened the New Year in style with a 97-62 victory against the Welsh national team last night.

A capacity crowd at Oaklands College in St Albans saw the Big Cats dominate against a Wales team who were using the game as part of their preparations for the Commonwealth Games qualifying tournament.

Coach Steve Ogunjimi was able to give all 11 players in his squad at least 14 minutes of playing time in an extended, NBA length game, with 10 of them getting on the scoresheet.

Darrell Bethune led the way for Leopards with 21 points and six assists, while Mike Martin finished with a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Dougie Bennett added 16 points against a Welsh side he had faced while previously playing for Scotland, while AJ Roberts was two assists shy of a second successive triple double with 10 points and as many boards.

Tosin Oyelese had eight points to go with his 14 rebounds, as Leopards had their 25-16 first-period lead shaved to 46-38 at the midway point as Wales finished the first half strongly.

The visitors were blown away in the third quarter (25-6), before being outscored 26-18 in the fourth period as Leopards comfortably wrapped up the win.

The game was won the boards as Leopards out-rebounded the visitors 81-47, with the discrepancy allowing them to take an incredible 104 field-goal attempts.

Asa Wait led the 14-deep Welsh side with 12 points, with Daniel Welsh adding 11 and Jamie Rodwell recording a 12-rebound, 10-point double-double.

Leopards return to Brentwood to host Manchester Giants in the BBL Trophy on Friday (8pm), before Worthing Thunder visit in the National League on Sunday (4pm).

Keywords: National League Wales Scotland

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Daggers extend Ling’s contract

Yesterday, 17:28 Ned Keating
Sam Ling of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers defender’s previous deal expired out last month

Martin more than happy with squad after December

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Romford manager Paul Martin and assistant Mark Lord (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Boro chalked up four wins before the end of 2016 to give themselves eight-point cushion over bottom three

Currie expects offers for players in January

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge walks to the bench after being replaced against Braintree Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

At least two Daggers players are understood to be attracting interest from Football League clubs

Widdowson pleased to begin New Year with a win

Yesterday, 12:00 Ned Keating
Joe Widdowson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers left-back discusses beating Iron, Jordan Maguire-Drew tapping in on the goal line and loanee’s statistics

Hornchurch run ends; farewell Arthur

Yesterday, 11:14
Leon McKenzie of Hornchurch remonstrates with David Cowley of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the Supporters’ Association

West Ham legend Cottee: Another game ruined; now is the time to help our referees

Yesterday, 09:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist says that something must be done to help refs after Mike Dean horror show

McKenzie motivated to move Romford up the table

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Romford striker Chinedu McKenzie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Striker discusses Nick Reynolds and Boro’s last two results - a 3-1 win at Phoenix Sports and a 3-0 loss at Ware

Hornchurch run ended by Thurrock

Tue, 21:52
Junior Luke of Hornchurch tangles with James Goode of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Thurrock 2 Hornchurch 0

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Hornchurch run ended by Thurrock

Junior Luke of Hornchurch tangles with James Goode of Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

McKenzie motivated to move Romford up the table

Romford striker Chinedu McKenzie (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Daggers forced into changes

Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now