Essex Leopards look to down Rockets

17:30 26 January 2017

Essex Leopards coach Steve Ogunjimi talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Essex Leopards coach Steve Ogunjimi talks to his players (pic Paul Phillips)

Big Cats travel to face Reading

Levett Essex Leopards will look to get their league season back on track when they travel to old rivals Reading Rockets on Sunday.

The Rockets are the only club to have played the Big Cats in all 13 of their Division One seasons with many close games, including two four-point wins for Steve Ogunjimi’s side last season.

After going out of the National Cup in the quarter-finals and failing to progress past the Trophy group stage, Rockets have reeled off nine straight wins to move up to third place with a 10-3 record.

The first of those victories came at the Brentwood Centre where a dominant fourth period against a shorthanded Leopards team. who were also without coach Ogunjimi, saw them win 90-73.

With only four of Leopards’ remaining 12 games at home and them sitting in 10th spot with a 5-9 record, the Big Cats badly need to start picking up some victories if they are going to quality for the end-of-the-season play-offs.

The log-jam at the bottom half of the table means that they could also be sucked into a relegation battle.

Keywords: Brentwood Centre Reading

