Defroand earns GB hockey call-up

Former Coopers pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the Great Britain women's squad for the new Olympic cycle Archant

Former Coopers pupil joins Olympic champions on path to Tokyo

GB head coach Danny Kenny and Susannah Townsend (pic Frank Uijlenbroek/GB Hockey) GB head coach Danny Kenny and Susannah Townsend (pic Frank Uijlenbroek/GB Hockey)

Former Coopers Coborn pupil Emily Defroand has been named in the squad to lead England and Great Britain’s women into the next Olympic cycle.

After winning gold at the Rio Olympics, Danny Kerry has named a 33-strong squad, with 15 joining the central programme for the first time, marking a significant injection of new blood to an already hugely successful squad.

As well as Defroand, newcomers joining the programme include her Surbiton team-mates Charlotte Calnan, Jo Hunter and Hannah Martin, plus Amy Costello, Olivia Page, Erica Sanders and Anna Toman (all University of Birmingham), Suzy Petty and Rose Thomas (both Wimbledon), Nicola Cochrane (Clifton Robinsons), Sarah Jones (Holcombe), Ellie Rayer (Loughborough University), Takara Haines (East Grinstead) and England’s under-21 captain Kathryn Lane (Leicester).

As the elite of hockey’s youth development programme, these 15 players will aim to help Kerry achieve the squad’s stated aim of Winning After Winning, and many have come through the Player Pathway to join the elite central programme.

Great Britain's Alex Danson, Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Hollie Webb and Shona McCallin celebrate in Rio (pic Frank Uijlenbroek/GB Hockey) Great Britain's Alex Danson, Giselle Ansley, Sophie Bray, Hollie Webb and Shona McCallin celebrate in Rio (pic Frank Uijlenbroek/GB Hockey)

The programme at Bisham Abbey is funded by UK Sport and the National Lottery, with huge support from lead sponsors Investec, who recently extended their partnership until after the Tokyo games in 2020.

On the back of Olympic gold and with a home World Cup in London in the summer of 2018, these are very exciting times for the squad, and indeed for the sport in this country.

The first opportunity for the team to shine will come on June 11 when England host the Netherlands on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. In addition, the athletes’ Olympic success will be celebrated at the upcoming Super 6s at the SSE Arena, Wembley on Sunday January 29, when a number of gold medalists will meet supporters and sign autographs.

Scotland’s Cochrane and Costello enter the programme, and join compatriot Sarah Robertson in the squad. Welsh duo Thomas and Jones also join the programme for the first time.

GB's Giselle Ansley celebrates in rio (pic Frank Uijlenbroek/GB Hockey) GB's Giselle Ansley celebrates in rio (pic Frank Uijlenbroek/GB Hockey)

Surbiton’s Martin joins the programme and her brother Harry is part of the men’s squad, having played in both the London and Rio Olympic games.

Kerry said: “Following a number of months of assessment within our centralised programme we have selected a new initial squad for the Tokyo cycle.

“We have a good depth of skilful, committed, smart, and athletic athletes who are eager to learn, develop and build on the legacy and momentum of the Rio Olympic cycle.

“As part of this group we have also retained an excellent core from the previous cycle, who no doubt will play a key role in passing on the values and behaviours that drive performance whilst evolving the culture for the coming cycle.

“On a personal level I am excited about the potential that this group, allied to our excellent National Lottery funded programme at Bisham Abbey, holds. With a home World Cup for England on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2018, and the prospect of GB defending an Olympic title in Tokyo 2020 the challenges of this cycle are as clear, significant and exciting as ever. I believe this new squad has what it takes to shine again and continue to inspire future generations to play our sport.”

Full squad: Giselle Ansley (Surbiton); Grace Balsdon (Canterbury); Sophie Bray (SC Kampong); Charlotte Calnan (Surbiton)+; Nicola Cochrane (Clifton Robinsons)+*; Amy Costello (University of Birmingham)+*; Alex Danson (Clifton Robinsons); Emily Defroand (Surbiton)+; Susie Gilbert (Reading); Takara Haines (East Grinstead)+; Sarah Haycroft (Surbiton); Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton); Maddie Hinch (SCHC); Jo Hunter (Surbiton)+; Sarah Jones (Holcombe)+**; Kathryn Lane (Leicester)+; Joie Leigh (Clifton Robinsons); Hannah Martin (Surbiton)+; Shona McCallin (Holcombe); Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham); Olivia Paige (University of Birmingham)+; Suzy Petty (Wimbledon)+; Ellie Rayer (Loughborough Students)+; Sarah Robertson (Edinburgh University)*; Erica Sanders (University of Birmingham)+; Zoe Shipperley (Buckingham); Rose Thomas (Wimbledon)+**; Anna Toman (University of Birmingham)+; Susannah Townsend (La Gantoise); Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead); Ellie Watton (Holcombe); Hollie Webb (Surbiton); Nic White (Holcombe).

Key: +New addition to the central programme; *Qualifies to represent Scotland; **Qualifies to represent Wales.

Captain Kate Richardson-Walsh and 2012 Olympian Emily Maguire announced their retirements since Rio, and a number of other athletes have currently chosen to take breaks from international hockey.

With Richardson-Walsh’s retirement, the squad is looking for its first new captain in 13 years, and new leaders will continue to be developed over the coming months.

England and the Netherlands continue their fierce rivalry in a one-off test match on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on Sunday June 11.

Public tickets will go on sale on Sunday February 19, exactly six months after the Olympic final between Great Britain and the Netherlands.

A period of priority ticket access will made available to fans who have bought tickets to the 2015 Unibet EuroHockey Championships, 2016 Hockey Champions Trophy or 2017 Hockey World League in London.

Tickets to the World League are still available, featuring a resurgent England men’s team beginning their World Cup journey against Olympic champions Argentina and European champions Netherlands amongst others.

London hosts the 2018 Hockey World Cup as the women’s Olympic champions fight for more gold on home soil.

Tickets are certain to be in huge demand and go on sale later in the year, with priority to those who purchase for the Netherlands test match or the Hockey World League.