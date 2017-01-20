Search

Davis looks for London Raiders rewards

17:00 20 January 2017

London Raiders captain Tom Davis gives Marek Nahlik support (pic John Scott)

Archant

Captain hopes to pick up points at Invicta

London Raiders captain Tom Davis is hoping his side can build on their win at Bracknell when they visit Invicta this weekend.

Raiders rebounded from a 6-0 home defeat against National League leaders Chelmsford to skate to a 7-2 victory against the Hornets the following night.

And Davis, who picked up two assists to move above American import Andy Heinze into 19th place on the club’s all-time scoring list, says the mood in the camp is good ahead of their trip to Gillingham on Sunday.

He said: “We’re looking forward to the game against Invicta this weekend as it’s a chance to try and take two points and move closer to that second spot in the table.

“It will be no easy task, but with the team strengthening since Christmas I don’t see why this can’t be possible.

“Team spirit right now, on and off the ice, is high.”

That team spirit was put to the test after a heavy reverse against the Chieftains, as former Romford junior Jake Sylvester helped himself to a hat-trick and ex-Raiders import Juraj Huska nabbed a brace.

But Davis says the team talked things over to ensure they would not slip up at bottom club Bracknell, adding: “Chelmsford last weekend we would like to write off, but we have addressed the situation and we know what we need to do.

“We regrouped well for the Bracknell game on Sunday and we turned up to play right from the opening face-off.

“The game had everything about it which made it a great game. The team was on form and that’s why we took the two points.”

JJ Pitchley put Raiders ahead with only 93 seconds gone in Berkshire, then set up linemate Slavomir Buda for a second goal in the seventh minute.

Pitchley picked up two more assists as Buda went on to complete his first hat-trick for the club early in the second period and was delighted for his Slovakian team-mate.

“Slavs has been playing great since he came in,” said Pitchley.

“We play well together and with the addition of ‘Lacky’ we are a very skillful and hard-hitting line.”

Brandon Miles weighed in with a quickfire brace, his first goals in a gold and blue jersey, either side of Bracknell’s second, before Alan Lack added the seventh Raiders goal on a powerplay.

The scoreline remained unchanged in the final period, but Pitchley is looking forward to the challenge of facing Invicta who have won three of the four previous meetings between the teams this season.

“Invicta is always a tough place to go, but it will be a good, physical game down there Sunday, as always!” he added, having received a game misconduct in their 4-1 loss a week before Christmas.

“We need to make every single weekend count now leading Into league finishes and play-off positions.”

