Search

Advanced search

Havering Sixth Form cut down Waltham Forest in week nine of Essex Cricket Board’s FE ‘Chance to Shine’ tournament

13:00 19 January 2017

Don McDermott

Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)

Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)

Archant

Barking & Dagenham suffer loss at University of East London’s SportsDock after thrilling encounter with Norlington

Comment
Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)

Havering Sixth Form made things tight at the top of the table with a win against Waltham Forest in week nine of the Essex Cricket Board’s FE ‘Chance to Shine’ indoor cricket tournament at the University of East London’s SportsDock.

Against Waltham Forest, Havering went in to have a knock and were solid for much of the innings. Openers Kudiwa Kamudyariwa and Harry Gilhan put up an opening partnership of 71 before Kamudyariwa was run out by Faizan Baig for 26 runs from 16 deliveries.

His dismissal marked a difficult period for Havering as Gilham departed next ball, caught for 21 by Baig off the bowling of Sadiq Kamal. New man Abdal Altaf was then bowled first ball by Kamal to make Havering 71-3 in the sixth over.

But Oliver White knocked a quick-fire 23 runs from 11 balls and Ammar Khan contributed 13 as Havering finished their 10 overs with 117-4.

In reply, Waltham Forest made a weak start as Kamal was caught for 11 by White with Altaf bowling and Imran Ahmad was run out for eight by White.

Baig and Rizwan Khan steadied the chase, however. Baig scorched 32 runs from 14 with three fours before he was dismissed by Altaf, and Khan was equally impressive, tallying 29 from 17 balls with a pair of boundaries.

But Havering’s bowling attack was too clean, allowing just 19 extras — compared to the 34 conceded by their opponents — and Waltham Forest lost all their wickets with three balls remaining to lose by seven runs.

Norlington took down Barking & Dagenham for their first victory of the season in the second match at UEL.

Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)

The winless side won the toss and put their opponents into bat, who immediately lost opener Rahul Kainth for a four-ball duck to the bowling of Osaid Waheed.

Gurpreet Singh and new man Saad Rashid steadied the innings, constructing a 51-run partnership before Rashid was run out for 17 off 12 by Ishaq Muhammad.

Osama Imtiaz was in next and scored a handy knock of 14 before he departed, stumped by Sumeet Nandra off Waheed.

Jamal Richards finally ran out Singh for a stellar 29 runs from 16 deliveries with three fours, and the Barking and Dagenham innings faded after that.

Kasim Hussain was dismissed for just four runs and Waheed took this third wicket, bowling Muhaimeen Choudhury for a duck to put Barking and Dagenham all out for 92 runs in 9.3 overs.

Waheed finished with three wickets from three overs, while allowing 28 runs, but Norlington also lost one of their openers quickly in their reply, as Nandra was caught by Choudhury for four run off Rashid.

But Jamal Richards starred, smashing 27 off 10 with one four and a six before retiring. Ibadullah Lughmani scored 12 and was then run out by Singh while Tallal Ahmed knocked 16 from eight as Norlington moved towards the target.

Muhammad and Waheed added six runs each and then Richards returned, adding seven more to his score to take his total to 34 from 15 and push Norlington over the line with four balls to spare for a one-wicket win. In the losing effort, Rashid took 3-26 in three overs of work.

Keywords: University of East London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Smith: Daggers should be wary of Bromley improvements

18:00 Ned Keating
Fejiri Okenabirhie of Dagenham & Redbridge and Jack Holland of Bromley during September's National League match between the sides (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers host Ravens this weekend, but their boss has not been best pleased

Short seeks sponsorship

16:30
Hall Mead student Louie Short is looking for sponsorship

Teenager hopes investment will help him achieve goals this year

Finalists announced for Havering awards

14:30
Winners face the camera at last year's Havering Sports Council awards at Upminster Golf Club (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Presentation buffer taking place at Upminster Golf Club on February 6 - starting at 7.30pm

Havering cut down Forest at SportsDock

13:00 Don McDermott
Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)

Barking & Dagenham suffer loss at University of East London’s SportsDock after thrilling encounter with Norlington

Selling Assombalonga was a bad move

11:00
Christian Assombalonga left Dagenham & Redbridge for Billericay Town last week (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers fan Daniel Law is writing a blog during the 2016/17 season

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

Yesterday, 20:11 Lee Power
Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Forward leaves club by ‘mutual agreement’

Donnellan: Daggers must keep hold of Hawkins

Yesterday, 18:00 Ned Keating
Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers forward has been the subject of interest from a trio of Championship clubs

Donnellan learning fast on Daggers loan

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Shaun Donnellan of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Baggies centre-back says he has vast array of experienced players to acquire knowledge from at Daggers

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Romford lose after Ryan sees red

Romford's Ryan Mallett saw red at Brentwood (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham’s Payet must be sold now so we can sign players who want to play for us

West Ham legend Tony Cottee
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now