Harold Wood women leave Wanstead rivals stumped

09:00 13 January 2017

Harold Wood celebrate their Essex Indoor League win over runners-up Wanstead

Club celebrates Essex Indoor success

Harold Wood’s women were celebrating after winning the Essex Indoor League finals at the weekend.

Having faced Colchester, Hutton, Old Chelmsfordians, Maldon and Kelvedon & Feering in the earlier stages of the six-a-side competition, Wood beat Colchester in the semi-finals.

And that set up a showdown with Wanstead in the final, who won the toss and chose to field first.

Wood managed to score 116-5 from their 12 overs, though, and it proved beyond their rivals, who were dismissed for 66 in the final over of their reply.

The successful Harold Wood team on the night included captain Chloe Brady, wicketkeeper Stacey Bysouth, Jessica Bird, Emily Finch, Samantha Harvey and Hannah Humphreys.

They used a total of 14 players during the competition, with Zoe Quested, Leanne Tigg, Martine Smith, Caitlin Hewson, Poppy Timson, Millie Clark and Kajal Ravalia also involved.

Harold Wood women leave Wanstead rivals stumped

