Beth Langston’s big brother so proud of her cricketing achievements!

10:43 22 December 2016

John, Ben, Sam and Beth Langston on an Upminster CC tour of North Devon in 2006

Archant

Sam Langston reflects on ECB central contract

Beth Langston in bowling action for Upminster colts in 2003Beth Langston in bowling action for Upminster colts in 2003

Upminster’s Beth Langston has been given a central contract with England women by the ECB – and big brother Sam could not be more proud.

The 24-year-old has been awarded the first of the newly created rookie contracts, while 17 other players have been given new two-year deals.

And the former Hall Mead pupil will hope to maintain her progress on the international stage, having made her one-day debut in Sri Lanka recently, where England claimed a 4-0 series win.

Langston has three older brothers in 31-year-old Tom, 25-year-old Ben and Sam, who is 26.

Beth Langston scoring at the 2005 benefit match between Upminster and EssexBeth Langston scoring at the 2005 benefit match between Upminster and Essex

And Sam said: “It was a bit of a shock to be honest as she’s had some injuries over the last few years, but it’s brilliant news. We’re very proud of her.

“We all used to play cricket at Upminster, Tom and Beth to higher standards.

“And she has never really given up on it, which is key as it shows just what you can do. She has shown a lot of persistence and commitment.”

Langston made her England debut in a T20 international against the West Indies in Barbados in 2013, but then saw her career hit by injuries.

The seam bowler helped Loughborough Lightning reach the Kia Women’s Super League finals day at Chelmsford this summer, though, before going on to make her one-day debut in Sri Lanka, where England claimed a 4-0 series win.

And she is currently playing for Otago Sparks in New Zealand this winter, with Sam hoping her career can blossom as the women’s game gets bigger and bigger.

He added: “It was good to see her play in the Super League finals at Chelmsford. it was the first time I’d seen her play in a couple of years and I’d forgotten how quick she was! I wouldn’t face her now.

“We speak most weeks and try to stay in regular contact. This is the first Christmas with her away but we will try to Skype her on Christmas Day.

“New Zealand was a bit of a shock but she is enjoying it and bowling as economically as ever. With the funding coming into the sport it will only grow and grow as more interest is shown.”

England are set to host the ICC Women’s World Cup next summer (June 26-July 23) and the central contracts come into effect on February 1 next year.

And head coach Mark Robinson added: “Beth really showed during the tour to Sri Lanka that she has the attitude, commitment and skill to be successful at an international level.

“She has been unlucky with injuries in the past, so hopefully she can now stay fit for a period of time and we will get to see how she can develop into a key bowler for us.”

Keywords: United Kingdom New Zealand

