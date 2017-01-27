Search

Advanced search

Cooper: London Raiders want Invicta revenge

17:00 27 January 2017

Jack Cooper lets fly for London Raiders (pic John Scott)

Jack Cooper lets fly for London Raiders (pic John Scott)

Archant

Defenceman hoping to down Dynamos in quick return

Comment
JJ Pitchley looks for a way through, as Elliot Dewey watches on, during a previous meeting between London Raiders and Invicta Dynamos (pic John Scott)JJ Pitchley looks for a way through, as Elliot Dewey watches on, during a previous meeting between London Raiders and Invicta Dynamos (pic John Scott)

London Raiders defenceman Jack Cooper is hoping his side can set the record straight when they welcome Invicta to Lee Valley tomorrow (Saturday, 5.30pm).

Raiders suffered their fourth defeat in five National League and cup meetings this season with the Dynamos last weekend, after conceding a late powerplay goal to Adam Rehak in Gillingham.

And Cooper knows they need to stay on the right side of the referee to avoid getting in more penalty trouble and be ready from the first puck drop as the fierce rivals face a quick return meeting in east London, before a trip to MK Thunder on Sunday.

He said: “Saturday’s game against the Dynamos is going to be another tough one. I think they have a couple more players back in their line-up which will make it even more harder for us as we are quite shortbenched at the moment.

London Raiders import Marek Nahlik holds off Ondrej Zosiak during a previous meeting with Invicta (pic John Scott)London Raiders import Marek Nahlik holds off Ondrej Zosiak during a previous meeting with Invicta (pic John Scott)

“We need to stay more disciplined as 5-on-5 we are a solid team. We just need to stick to the systems that we have been working on in training.

“We need to come out strong in the first and carry that all the way through to the third as recently we have been coming out slow in the first period, making it harder for ourselves for the rest of the game.

“A win on Saturday will be a massive boost for us going into our away game in MK on Sunday as we really need these points.”

Raiders fell behind inside four minutes last weekend as Steve Osman netted on a powerplay, following an early holding penalty against Cooper’s fellow blueliner Andy Munroe.

But they managed to kill off further penalties against Marek Nahlik, Cooper, Tom Davis and Matt France as the scoreline remained unchanged until the early stages of the final period.

The visitors then got back on level terms thanks to JJ Pitchley, before former Raider Bailey Wootton restored Invicta’s lead with nine minutes to go.

Nahlik netted a second equaliser for Raiders, just 87 seconds later, but their joy was shortlived as Rehak settled it.

Cooper added: “Last week’s game was a bit of an upset really as I thought we should have won.

“Invicta is always a hard barn to play in, one of the reasons being their fans are really loud so you have to stay focused and concentrate on your game.

“I thought 5-on-5 we were the better team, we just needed to capitalise on our chances.

“We can’t afford to not take our chances against a team like the Dynamos. We were unfortunate to be given a bench penalty for ‘too many men’ but nevertheless we needed to kill the penalty off and we didn’t manage to do that.”

Raiders included 16-year-old defenceman Callum Burnett – a pupil at Hornchurch’s Campion School – in their line-up for the first time, after his official signing late last week.

And although his debut was brief, Cooper was impressed with the teenager, adding: “Callum only got one shift in the game, but he looked very solid and confident in such a close and intense game.

“He’s very smart on the puck and not afraid to use his body.”

Keywords: Marek Nahlik Tom Davis National League Gillingham London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Cooper: London Raiders want Invicta revenge

55 minutes ago Lee Power
Jack Cooper lets fly for London Raiders (pic John Scott)

Defenceman hoping to down Dynamos in quick return

McFarlane confident Hornchurch can maintain form after break

16:00 Ned Keating
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane gives the thumbs up (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins had last weekend off after Tilbury clash was postponed because of a frozen pitch

Toolis heads to Hungary Indoor event

15:48
Former Coopers pupil Tom Toolis competes for Great Britain in Modern Pentathlon (claregreenphotography.com)

Former Coopers pupil in Modern Pentathlon action

Boro underdogs can shock Ryman big boys again!

15:00 George Sessions
Nick Reynolds celebrates his goal for Romford against Thurrock (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ship Lane club looking to upset play-off hopefuls Cheshunt and Hornchurch over the next two weeks

Still: It’s good to have players who’ve experienced promotion

14:00 Ned Keating
Dagenham & Redbridge manager John Still has won the National League title with three different clubs (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Recent signing Jake Howells is 12th player in Daggers team to have previously won promotion

McFarlane hopes Nesbitt can find net from midfield

13:00 Ned Keating
New Hornchurch signing Teddy Nesbitt challenges former Urchin ambeson Eyong while playing for Concord Rangers in an FA Cup tie in September 2011 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Urchins signed former Billericay Town man last week

Former Hammer announces retirement

11:49
Leigh Lanham in action in the semi-final of the British Championship at The Norfolk Arena (pic Ian Burt/EDP)

Lanham calls time on speedway career

Havering pass Essex Schools’ test

11:00
Havering's junior girls face the camera at the Essex Schools' Cross-Country Championships at Colchester (pic Emily Brown)

Youngsters impress at cross-country championships

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

School Sport: Havering boys book final spot

Havering's under-12 boys are into the final of the South East England Schools' Cup final

Former Raider Ranson joins Streatham

Former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson battles for the puck with Streatham's Vaclav Drabek during the November meeting between the two sides (pic John Scott)

Max can’t wait to make his England debut

Max Watters in action for Essex County under-18s earlier in the season (pic: Essex FA).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now