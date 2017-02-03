Search

Advanced search

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

17:30 03 February 2017

Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Archant

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Comment

I’ve just started sparring in my training camp for my next fight on March 3 in Belfast.

I don’t spar all the way through, only when it gets to around four to five weeks out.

Today, I went a few rounds with Bradley Smith and Nathan Weise in the West Ham gym.

I’ve also got Michael Grant, Philip Bowes, and Larry Ekundayo available, it’s world-class sparring in your own gym, so you don’t have to go anywhere else looking for it.

It’s buzzing in the West Ham gym now and I’m really starting to get comfortable there. We all train like demons, but we do like a laugh and a joke as well; there’s a strong bond and I’m liking it.

It was hard for me to split from Ricky Hatton and leave Manchester, but working with Barry Smith has been great so far.

My support comes from all over, but I really want people in Belfast to come out and back me in my next fight at the Devenish Complex so I can fight in Ireland more often.

The show is just around the corner from my house in Belfast. It’s just a six-rounder, but I can’t wait to get back in there because it’s been a while since my last fight, in July last year when I won the English super-lightweight title.

It’ll be my first fight with my new team in the corner consisting of Barry, Harry Andrews and former English champion Tommy Martin.

The show will be co-promoted by my management MTK and Mark Ginley, a former professional boxer from Belfast.

My brother Sonny used to hang around with Mark and I’m very friendly with his younger brother Ray, he’s a coach now and has taken me on the pads before.

Ray has a good boxer in Lewis Crocker who makes his debut on the February 18 BoxNation TV show in Belfast, so good luck to them both.

I can see Ray Ginley becoming another trainer like Shane McGuigan that every boxer wants to be with. They will make a good team together with Ray training and Mark promoting.

My brothers Sonny and Pauly are both fighting on St Patricks day in Brentwood on March 17 and I’ll stay in Belfast for a week after my fight then I’ll be back home to support the boys in their fights.

There’s boxing on ITV Box Office this weekend with Chris Eubank Jr going for his first world title at super-middleweight against Renold Quinlan.

I know my fighters and I have never heard of the other guy! Eubank is a good, strong, hungry boxer and he will be a world champ one day (IBO is not a recognised world title) but my advice would be to stop talking rubbish about Golovkin and just fight him!

The best fight on that show will be Etches v Ryder. It’s a must-win for them both because where does the other fighter go from there if they get beat?

Ryder could possibly stop Etches, although it’s a big ask for him, but Etches does walk on to shots. Ryder should outbox him all day but he’s frustrating.

I remember watching Ryder spar with Darren Barker and I used to say ‘this guy is so good’, and I can remember when he came up against Eamonn O’Kane and everyone thought he would lose to him, but I said no way and John went out there and battered him!

I hope that David Price beats Christian Hammer too. David is managed by MTK, like me, and I’d like to see him do well because he’s a nice guy.

I think he’s been a bit unlucky in his career, but he’s with Dave Coldwell now who is good trainer.

*For tickets to the show, contact 07951 318 081, and follow @AntouptonJR on Twitter.

Anto would like to thank his sponsors The Meat Man, Warm Front Ltd, Muscle Doctor, Tully Tyres, his management team MTK and agent Tim Rickson.

Keywords: ITV Chris Eubank Ireland Manchester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Sports News

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

9 minutes ago
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Roberts: Rest can help London Raiders

38 minutes ago Lee Power
London Raiders discuss tactics during a timeout at Lee Valley (pic John Scott)

Forward to recharge during blank weekend

Urchins hoping to keep Boro’s McKenzie quiet

16:00 George Sessions
Hornchurch manager Jimmy McFarlane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bridge Avenue boss praises opposite number Paul Martin ahead of the two local rivals going head-to-head

Martin: Pressure is all on Hornchurch

15:00 Ned Keating
Romford boss Paul Martin (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Local rivals meet at Ship Lane in the league tomorrow

Coops to use rest of season to assess options

15:00 Ned Keating
Samuel John goes on the attack for Old Cooperians against Campion (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Coops virtually safe in London Two North East, but lost further ground in race for promotion

King cannot get past Ford at German Masters

14:35
Romford's Mark King assesses his options (pic Nigel French/PA)

Romford potter bows out in Berlin

Raymond praises versatile squad ahead of Chester clash

14:30 Ned Keating
Frankie Raymond of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Daggers midfielder has also been deployed at left-back this season

Barfoot urges Romford to begin ‘Big Saturday’ with cup triumph

13:00 George Sessions
Romford & Gidea Park players go into a huddle before play (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

London Three North East outfit Wanstead make the short trip to Crow Lane to play in the semi-finals of the Essex Intermediate Cup

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Raiders silence Thunder

London Raiders huddle around their net before play (pic John Scott)

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Havering Tri enjoy Dubai trip

Havering Tri's Mark Billyard, Olivia Littlechild, Ben Lovell and Brett Thake face the camera in Dubai
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now