Lynes relishing ring return

10:00 03 February 2017

Len Whaley

Colin Lynes faces the camera with trainer Peter Sims

Archant

Hornchurch boxer back on Brentwood bill

Colin Lynes turns 40 this year and has been involved in boxing since he was 10 years old – but he still has an appetite for action and plans his ring return at Brentwood on March 17.

The father of five from Hornchurch looks ahead enthusiastically to his next outing – and wants another title chance.

“I will have a couple of fights and then if I think I am ready I will be looking for a British title,” said Lynes, who certainly earned his awards in earlier years, collecting a couple of British titles plus a European belt, IBO Inter-Continental and an IBO world title during a 15-year career.

The last of his 48 professional fights was at the Copper Box Arena in November 2013, when Lynes faced Bradley Skeete for the British title and lost on points.

But he did not retire. Despite a busy life as a family man, working as a personal trainer and coaching youngsters at the Hornchurch Boxing Club he first joined as a 10-year-old, Lynes still has the hunger to fight.

“Peter Sims will manage and train me and we agree that if he feels I haven’t got what it takes to get back on top after a couple of contests, I will finish,” he added.

But Lynes adds he is enjoying tough training sessions in this country and in Portugal when Peter Sims and brother Tony took a dozen fighters to a training camp.

“World champion Ricky Burns and a string of bright prospects provided some fierce competition out there, but it was great and I was happy with my performances,” daded the fighter who expects the British Boxing Board to issue his licence and allow him to appear on the MTK promotion on March 17.

The group, formerly known as MGM Marbella, are planning regular shows at the Brentwood Centre, launching on St Patrick’s Day when they will also feature other local fighters including brothers Paul and Sonny Upton, Matt McCarthy, Charlie Duffield, Freddie Turner and Tey Lynn Jones,

Lynes looks forward to the night by looking back to his own debut when he stopped Les Frost in just 94 seconds at Barking’s Broadway Theatre in June 1998.

“I will be back with the same passion and desire,” he vowed.

Keywords: Brentwood Centre

